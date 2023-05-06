top story promotion topical Garcia, Harris top vote-getters in Kerrville City Council election Staff report May 6, 2023 May 6, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy, Grace Barbettini Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The polls in the May 6 municipal election closed at 7 p.m. Ballots were cast for elections in the city of Kerrville; Kerrville Independent School District, District 2; Ingram ISD; and Hunt ISD.These results are uncanvassed and designated unofficial by the Kerr County Elections Office. KERRVILLE CITY COUNCILPlace 1Roman Garcia, incumbent — 1,926Layng Guerriero —1,711Place 2Jeff Harris — 1,815Barbara Dewell Ferguson — 1,807KERRVILLE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICTOpen is one seat on the school district board of trustees for District 2.Brandon Aery — 402Jack Stevens Jr., incumbent — 482INGRAM INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICTThree open seats on the district school board will go to the three candidates with the most votes.Allen Samford — 277Joy Molina — 97Bennett Woodruff — 281Vanessa Carpenter — 282HUNT INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOND ELECTIONThe Hunt ISD election is for a $1.65 million bond for school improvements. For — 73Against — 68 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics School Systems × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture May 2023 Hill Country Culture May 2023 TRENDING NOW Results of early voting has Garcia, Harris in the lead for city council Commissioner: Hand-count ballot simulation a success Planting the seeds of success with Schreiner Winery Commissioners seek mental health team Ted Schwarz Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll Who is your vote for April 24-29 Player of the Week You voted: Emma Wardlaw: Comfort girls softball Eric Tenery: Tivy boys baseball Destiny Johnson: Center Point girls softball Kamrynn Baethge: Harper girls softball Vote View Results Back
