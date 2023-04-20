Early, in-person voting in the May 6 General and Special Election will begin Monday, April. 24, for those casting ballots in the city of Kerrville; Kerrville Independent School District, District 2; Ingram ISD; and Hunt ISD elections.
Registered voters in the city of Kerrville and Kerrville ISD, District 2, elections can cast ballots in the early voting period at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St. in Kerrville,
Ingram ISD and Hunt ISD early balloting by registered voters will be at the West Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 510 College St. in Ingram.
Early Voting Hours
Early, in-person voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 24-26, April 28 and May 1-2 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 27, said Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector and Elections Administrator Bob Reeves. There will be no early voting on Saturday and Sunday, April 29-30.
Ballot by Mail
Kerr County registered voters may request a ballot by mail if they meet any of the following qualifications:
• They are 65 years of age or older.
• They are disabled.
• They will be out of the county during the period of early voting and on election day.
They are confined in jail but are legally eligible to vote,
Applications for a ballot by mail can be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Applications may be submitted by regular U.S. Postal Service mail addressed to Bob Reeves, Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector, 700 Main Street, Suite 124, Kerrville, TX 78028.
On the Ballot
On the day of the election, Saturday, May 6, registered voters will be able to cast their ballots between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Cailloux Center to seat two city council members and one District 2 board of trustee member in the city of Kerrville and Kerrville ISD races, respectively.
Also on May 6, voters will be able to cast their choices to seat three Ingram ISD trustees during voting at the West Kerr County Annex.
Voting in Hunt will be at the Hunt ISD Multi-Purpose Room, 115 School Road in Hunt, for registered voters deciding on a $1.65 million bond issue for building improvements in the Hunt ISD.
