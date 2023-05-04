A Kerr County commissioner said an alternative method of counting ballots in Kerr County has been tested and was successful.
Conducting the test, or simulation, was a team of people affiliated with Texas First, according to Precinct 2 Commissioner Rich Paces. More about the team can be found at https://bit.ly/3Gs3uX5.
“I’m pleased to inform the court that it was carried out successfully last weekend in Dallas,” said Paces during the commissioners court’s April 24 meeting. “They tried a few different methods, but they have kind of arrived at what they consider to be the most effective hand-count method.”
Paces said the simulation involved 20 races in which 250 ballots were counted in an hour.
The team tested a hand-count method that is capable of producing election results “in four hours or less,” Paces said. The method involves live video feeds of the process viewable by voters and archived videos for later auditing.
The recommended system calls for multiple counting stations each with two recording cameras and three digital calculators, he said. He showed a video of the proposed setup that depicts the team’s activities the weekend of April 22-23. The video, which shows five counting stations, can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3ndqNNW.
The court took no action on the matter, which was placed on the court’s agenda as “Update on results of the Texas First ballot hand count simulation.”
Paces said the proposed hand-count system requires no form of certification from the Texas Secretary of State and “is fully within the authority of our commissioners court to approve.” He said he’s not worried about finding enough people to count ballots.
“Currently, seven counties in Texas already hand count their paper ballots, but they use a little bit different technique to do so,” Paces said. “This, I believe, is far more transparent.”
Paces said voting machines the county has used “are expensive black boxes,” and “we have no idea whether they are giving us the correct results or not.”
Paces said a workshop held with a representative of the company that makes the voting machines revealed that the motherboards for the machines come from China.
“The motherboards are the most critical component of those machines, yet we’re unable to inspect them to know whether there’s a modem embedded in the boards,” Paces said. “If you trust China, great. I don’t. So who knows whether our voting machines have ever been hacked here in Kerr County. I’m not suggesting they have been. But they could have been and no one would ever know it.”
Paces said the machines used by the county may not have been properly certified by the secretary of state’s office.
He’s hoping the county can have a hand-count process in place before the 2024 elections.
Paces said he wants to organize a local demonstration of the proposed hand count method in June.
“I’m in favor of a better system; I’m just not sure what the system is,” said Kerr County Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris said he likes the cost-savings aspect of the proposed hand-count system. No dollar amounts were given.
“We’d save the taxpayers in Kerr County a heck of a lot of money,” Paces said.
For this fiscal year, the county budgeted $25,000 for ballots, $8,000 for maintenance, $59,793 in principal payments on the lease agreement for voting machines, $7,952 in interest payments on the system agreement, $56,500 for election judges and clerks, $6,000 for part-time salaries, $112,674 for clerk salaries and $26,528 for voting machine software maintenance, among other items, according to page 17 of the budget available at https://bit.ly/3nImo5u.
The court’s March 20 educational workshop on the county’s current election system can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3mc8o3w. Paces had asked for the workshop and the court obliged.
