Kerr County commissioners court

Kerr County Commissioners, from left, Harley Belew and Rich Paces, Judge Rob Kelly, and Commissioners Jonathan Letz and Don Harris at the regular meeting of the court at the county courthouse April 24. (Times file photo by Jillian Smith/photo@dailytimes.com)

A Kerr County commissioner said an alternative method of counting ballots in Kerr County has been tested and was successful. 

Conducting the test, or simulation, was a team of people affiliated with Texas First, according to Precinct 2 Commissioner Rich Paces. More about the team can be found at https://bit.ly/3Gs3uX5.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.