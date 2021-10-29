There are eight propositions to consider as amendments to the Texas Constitution that cover a range of issues from gambling and limits on religious freedom to homestead tax exemptions for spouses of veterans on the ballot for the Tuesday, Nov. 2 election.
“Since amendment elections generally experience a lower turnout than in a presidential election year, several precincts in Kerr County have been consolidated for the efficiency of upcoming balloting and to save on election costs,” said Bob Reeves, Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector.
Smaller precincts are combined to form larger ones for the Nov. 2 election and will cast their ballots at the following locations:
-Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118 and 119 will combine to form Precinct 1 and will cast their votes at the River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker St. in Kerrville.
-Precincts 202, 211, 215 and 220 will consolidate into Precinct 2 and will cast their ballots at Union Church, 101 Travis St., Kerrville.
-Precinct 3 will be made up by Precincts 303, 308, 312 and 314, voting at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St.
-Precinct 4 will consist of 404, 405, 406, 410, 416 and 417 and will cast ballots at City West Church, 3139 Junction Highway in Ingram.
“A great way for voters to be well informed about the issues they will help to decide during this election is to take a few minutes ahead of their visit to the polls in order to familiarize themselves with the way the eight propositions will be worded, specifically on the ballot, and what that wording actually means,” Reeves said.
PROPOSITIONS
Proposition 1: Authorizes professional sports team charitable foundations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues:
A "yes" vote supports amending the state constitution to (i) authorize professional sports team charitable foundations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues and (ii) include professional association-sanctioned rodeos in the definition of professional sports team.
A "no" vote opposes amending the state constitution, thus continuing to prohibit charitable raffles at rodeo venues.
Proposition 2: Authorizes a county to issue bonds to fund infrastructure and transportation projects in undeveloped and blighted areas
A "yes" vote supports amending the state constitution to:
authorize counties to issue bonds to fund transportation and infrastructure projects in blighted areas;
prohibit counties from allocating more than 65% of property tax revenue increases annually to repay the bonds; and
prohibit counties from using the funds from the issuance of the bonds to build a toll road.
A "no" vote opposes amending the state constitution, thereby maintaining that only cities and towns may issue bonds to fund transportation and infrastructure projects in blighted areas.
Proposition 3: Amends the Texas Constitution to prohibit the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order or proclamation that limits religious services or organizations
A "yes" vote supports amending the state constitution to prohibit the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order, or proclamation that limits religious services or organizations.
A "no" vote opposes amending the state constitution to prohibit the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order, or proclamation that limits religious services or organizations.
roposition 4: Changes the eligibility requirements for the following judicial offices: justice of the supreme court, judge of the court of criminal appeals or a district judge
A "yes" vote supports making the following changes to eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge:
requires candidates to be residents of Texas as well as citizens of the United States;
requires 10 years of experience in Texas as a practicing lawyer or judge of a state or county court for candidates of the supreme court, Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, or a court of appeals;
requires eight years of experience in Texas as a practicing lawyer or judge of a state or county court for candidates of a district court;
disqualifies candidates if their license to practice law was revoked or suspended during experience requirement; and
applies these requirements to individuals elected or appointed to a term beginning after January 1, 2025.
A "no" vote opposes this amendment to make changes to the eligibility requirements for candidates running for the following judicial offices: a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.
Proposition 5: Authorizes the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept and investigate complaints against candidates running for state judicial office
A "yes" vote supports adding a section to the state constitution that authorizes the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to investigate and discipline candidates seeking state judicial office in the same manner as judicial officeholders.
A "no" vote opposes this amendment, thereby maintaining that the State Commission on Judicial Conduct is authorized to investigate and discipline only judicial officeholders and not judicial candidates.
Prop 6 - Amends the Texas Constitution to allow the legislature to state that residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, or state-supported living centers have the right to designate an essential caregiver that may not be prohibited from visiting the resident.
A "yes" vote supports amending the state constitution to establish a right for residents of nursing or assisted living facilities to designate an essential caregiver, who cannot be prohibited from in-person visitation.
A "no" vote opposes amending the state constitution to establish a right for residents of nursing or assisted living facilities to designate an essential caregiver, who cannot be prohibited from in-person visitation.
Proposition 7: Amends the Texas Constitution to allow the legislature to extend a homestead tax limit for surviving spouses of disabled individuals as long as the spouse is 55 years old and resides in the home.
A "yes" vote supports amending the state constitution to allow the surviving spouse of a disabled individual to maintain a homestead property tax limit if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the death and remains at the homestead.
A "no" vote opposes amending the state constitution, thereby maintaining that a person who is 55 years of age or older and is the surviving spouse of a disabled individual is not eligible for the homestead property tax limit on school district property taxes after the disabled individual has died.
Proposition 8: Amends the Texas Constitution to allow the legislature to apply a homestead tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the military to those fatally injured in the line of duty.
A "yes" vote supports amending the state constitution to allow the legislature to provide a homestead property tax exemption for the surviving spouse of a military member "killed or fatally injured in the line of duty."
A "no" vote opposes amending the state constitution, thereby maintaining the existing language that authorizes a tax exemption for the spouse of a military member "killed in action."
