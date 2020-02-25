At least 2,865 voters have gone to the polls so far as early voting continues through this week.
This number, which includes totals as of Friday, are typical, said county elections supervisor Nadene Alford.
“We’re averaging around 600 a day,” Alford said Monday.
As of Friday, 2,540 Republicans and 325 Democrats had cast their ballots for candidates in the respective primaries, totaling 7.93% of registered voters, according to information Alford provided.
Early voting continues until Feb. 28. More information about polling places and sample ballots can be found
at www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections, and coverage of various races, including candidate profiles, can be found at www.DailyTimes.com/election.
Alford reiterated that voters should bring their driver’s licenses with them, and should refrain from wearing clothing or ornaments that are supportive of candidates, as it’s against the law to campaign at a polling place.
“Please wear no political hats, shirts, buttons, anything,” Alford said. “We’ve had a few.”
