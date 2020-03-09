Kerrville runs like a business — that’s what Brenda Hughes said she is adamant about.
“It’s simple, basic math,” Hughes said, listing her experience co-owning Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q for decades as applicable experience for Kerrville City Council Place 4.
“You’ve got to have more coming in than you’ve got going out, and the way to get there is by providing a quality product, a reasonable cost and a service that leaves a positive, lasting impression,” she said.
She’s not just talking in terms of financial gain, though. Hughes said prosperity comes in many forms: quality of life, prospering businesses and good neighborliness.
Hughes said she’s passionate about Kerrville’s kids and animals. Having worked with Hill Country CASA and been an advocate for animals in multiple organizations, she’s seen the issues firsthand when it comes to these topics.
“There is an issue with children in our community and them having the resources that they need, especially when they’re coming out of the foster care system,” Hughes said.
Keeping the youth in the community happy and healthy means, to Hughes, ensuring there are enough jobs, more affordable housing and things to do.
“(I’d like) if we had more investment in our young people by way of things for them to do, (places) for them to go, that is in their realm of desires and needs,” Hughes said.
She added that she’s a huge proponent of Kerrville’s sports complex because it gives children activities and betters their quality of life.
“Not everything has to be about money or generating revenue as long as you’ve got an equal mindset of what’s important and what’s not,” Hughes said. “When you can (generate revenue), that’s great, but I don’t think it should be the catalyst for projects in our community.”
Quality of life also extends to those who visit Kerrville, Hughes said. When it comes to animals, she said she thinks Kerrville could be doing a much better job of being animal-friendly. Having a Kerrville-run animal shelter that is focused on a 95% release rate would be an excellent way to begin.
“The animal situation here is Kerrville’s dirty little secret,” Hughes said. “If a tourist comes in from out of town and they lose their animal, the chances of them getting that animal back are not really good. We should be a pet-friendly city along with being a tourist-friendly city.”
As a city council member, Hughes said that it’s of the utmost importance to be able to listen and to be accessible and responsible.
“My business depends on my ability to be responsible, knowledgeable, easily accessible,” Hughes said. “There are things going on in our community that people are concerned about, and I think that the council ought to be listening to those concerns and addressing those concerns.”
As for growth, Hughes said she thinks Kerrville could benefit from some but should proceed with caution.
“I moved here because I liked the population size, I liked the kind of industry that was here, I love the river, the schools, I love the community,” Hughes said. “When you grow, you lose that. Growth within reason is good, but where does it stop?”
That means paying attention to groups of people who might be affected by certain projects, Hughes said.
“I don’t think that enough consideration is given to the community as a whole,” Hughes said. “As a business owner, the mode that I work in, that I’ve always worked in, is serving customers. How can you make a decision about where you want to go or what you want to do as a city without serving all your customers?”
Hughes said she is not a fan of Kerrville’s tax increment reinvestment zone, which captures some tax revenues generated from real property within the zone into a special fund used to pay for improvements in the area that may attract new development.
“I’m in the TIRZ, and I didn’t find out about the TIRZ until I was in the TIRZ,” Hughes said. “I just think that the city in general could do a better job of getting an accurate representation of voices when they’re deciding projects, visions or directions for the city.”
Looking into the future, Hughes said she imagines Kerrville being more compassionate, considerate and compromising.
“I’d like to see people utilizing our river and mom and pop businesses flourishing from the tourism that comes to town,” Hughes said.
