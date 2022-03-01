10:35 p.m.
20 of 20 precincts reporting; 10,828 of 38,230 registered voters (28.32%) of registered voters
County Commissioners, Precinct 2
- Sonya Hooten: 802 votes, 32.52%
- Jack Pratt: 314 votes, 12.73%
- John Sheffield: 98 votes, 3.97% (withdrawn)
- Rich Paces: 800 votes, 32.44%
- Stan Kubenka: 452 votes, 18.33%
District Clerk
- Francisco Frank Galvan: 2920 votes, 36.58%
- Dawn Lantz: 5062 votes, 63.42%
State Representative, District No. 53 — Republican
- Andrew S. Murr: 5422 votes, 60.30%
- Wesley "Wes" Virdell: 3570 votes, 39.70%
State Senator, District No. 24 — Republican
- Lamar Lewis: 1897 votes, 21.68%
- Pete Flores: 3191 votes, 36.47%
- Raul Reyes: 3661 votes, 41.84%
State Senator, District No. 24 — Democratic
- Jeremy Kohlwes: 269 votes, 22.40%
- Kathy Jones-Hospod: 932 votes, 77.60%
United States Representative, District No. 21 — Republican
- Robert Lowry: 510 votes, 5.53%
- Michael Alexander French: 263 votes, 2.85%
- Chip Roy: 8172 votes, 88.64%
- Dana Zavorka: 274 votes, 2.97%
United States Representative, District No. 21 — Democratic
- Cherif Gacis: 62 votes, 5.05%
- Scott William Sturm: 83 votes, 6.76%
- Claudia Andreana Zapata: 448 votes, 36.51%
- Ricardo Villarreal: 368 votes, 29.99%
- David Anderson Jr.: 117 votes, 9.54%
- Coy Gee Branscum II: 149 votes, 12.14%
Governor - Republican
- Rick Perry: 404 votes, 4.28%
- Allen B. West: 1928 votes, 20.44%
- Paul Belew: 41 votes, 0.43%
- Don Huffines: 1294 votes, 13.72%
- Danny Harrison: 28 votes, 0.30%
- Kandy Kaye Horn: 91 votes, 0.96%
- Greg Abbott: 5368 votes, 56.90%
- Chad Prather: 280 votes, 2.97%
Governor - Democratic
- Joy Diaz: 21 votes, 1.62%
- Michael Cooper: 11 votes, 0.85%
- Beto O'Rourke: 1238 votes, 95.97%
- Rich Wakeland: 20 votes, 1.55%
- Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez: 4 votes, 0.31%
Lieutenant Governor - Republican
- Daniel Miller: 698 votes, 7.71%
- Dan Patrick: 6758 votes, 74.66%
- Aaron Sorrells: 559 votes, 6.18%
- Todd M. Bullis: 213 votes, 2.35%
- Zach Vance: 272 votes, 3.00%
- Trayce Bradford: 552 votes, 6.10%
Lieutenant Governor - Democratic
- Mike Collier: 624 votes, 50.04%
- Michelle Beckley: 390 votes, 31.28%
- Carla Brailey: 233 votes, 18.68%
10:07 p.m.
16 of 20 precincts reporting 9,877 (25.84%) of registered voters
County Commissioners, Precinct 2
- Sonya Hooten: 802 votes, 32.52%
- Jack Pratt: 314 votes, 12.73%
- John Sheffield: 98 votes, 3.97% (withdrawn)
- Rich Paces: 800 votes, 32.44%
- Stan Kubenka: 452 votes, 18.33%
District Clerk
- Francisco Frank Galvan: 2686 votes, 36.86%
- Dawn Lantz: 4602 votes, 63.14%
State Representative, District No. 53 — Republican
- Andrew S. Murr: 4956 votes, 60.59%
- Wesley "Wes" Virdell: 3224 votes, 39.41%
State Senator, District No. 24 — Republican
- Lamar Lewis: 1727 votes, 21.7%
- Pete Flores: 2855 votes, 35.88%
- Raul Reyes: 3376 votes, 42.42%
State Senator, District No. 24 — Democratic
- Jeremy Kohlwes: 210 votes, 23.89%
- Kathy Jones-Hospod: 669 votes, 76.11%
United States Representative, District No. 21 — Republican
- Robert Lowry: 461 votes, 5.50%
- Michael Alexander French: 240 votes, 2.86%
- Chip Roy: 7430 votes, 88.64%
- Dana Zavorka: 251 votes, 2.99%
Governor - Republican
- Rick Perry: 369 votes, 4.30%
- Allen B. West: 1760 votes, 20.52%
- Paul Belew: 37 votes, 0.43%
- Don Huffines: 1154 votes, 13.45%
- Danny Harrison: 26 votes, 0.30%
- Kandy Kaye Horn: 81 votes, 0.94%
- Greg Abbott: 4916 votes, 57.31%
- Chad Prather: 235 votes, 2.74%
Governor - Democratic
- Joy Diaz: 18 votes, 1.62%
- Michael Cooper: 4 votes, 0.36%
- Beto O'Rourke: 1,069 votes, 95.96%
- Rich Wakeland: 19 votes, 1.71%
- Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez: 4 votes, 0.36%
Lieutenant Governor - Republican
- Daniel Miller: 638 votes, 7.74%
- Dan Patrick: 6167 votes, 74.81%
- Aaron Sorrells: 506 votes, 6.14%
- Todd M. Bullis: 184 votes, 2.23%
- Zach Vance: 254 votes, 3.08%
- Trayce Bradford: 494 votes, 5.99%
Lieutenant Governor - Democratic
- Mike Collier: 538 votes, 50.19%
- Michelle Beckley: 335 votes, 31.25%
- Carla Brailey: 199 votes, 18.56%
9:29 p.m.
12 of 20 precincts reporting 8,823 (23.08%) of registered voters
County Commissioners, Precinct 2
- Sonya Hooten: 664 votes, 31.71%
- Jack Pratt: 269 votes, 12.85%
- John Sheffield: 80 votes, 3.82% (withdrawn)
- Rich Paces: 710 votes, 33.91%
- Stan Kubenka: 371 votes, 17.72%
District Clerk
- Francisco Frank Galvan: 2372 votes, 36.54%
- Dawn Lantz: 4119 votes, 63.46%
State Representative, District No. 53 — Republican
- Andrew S. Murr: 4398 votes, 60.50%
- Wesley "Wes" Virdell: 2872 votes, 39.50%
State Senator, District No. 24 — Republican
- Lamar Lewis: 1535 votes, 21.7%
- Pete Flores: 2514 votes, 35.53%
- Raul Reyes: 3026 votes, 42.77%
State Senator, District No. 24 — Democratic
- Jeremy Kohlwes: 210 votes, 23.89%
- Kathy Jones-Hospod: 669 votes, 76.11%
United States Representative, District No. 21 — Republican
- Robert Lowry: 407 votes, 5.46%
- Michael Alexander French: 213 votes, 2.86%
- Chip Roy: 6604 votes, 88.60%
- Dana Zavorka: 230 votes, 3.09%
Governor - Republican
- Rick Perry: 326 votes, 4.28%
- Allen B. West: 1,519 votes, 19.92%
- Paul Belew: 32 votes, 0.42%
- Don Huffines: 61,028 votes, 13.48%
- Danny Harrison: 25 votes, 0.33%
- Kandy Kaye Horn: 76 votes, 1.00%
- Greg Abbott: 4422 votes, 57.99%
- Chad Prather: 197 votes, 2.58%
Governor - Democratic
- Joy Diaz: 18 votes, 1.62%
- Michael Cooper: 4 votes, 0.36%
- Beto O'Rourke: 1,069 votes, 95.96%
- Rich Wakeland: 19 votes, 1.71%
- Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez: 4 votes, 0.36%
Lieutenant Governor - Republican
- Daniel Miller: 557 votes, 7.58%
- Dan Patrick: 5502 votes, 74.92%
- Aaron Sorrells: 448 votes, 6.10%
- Todd M. Bullis: 162 votes, 2.21%
- Zach Vance: 228 votes, 3.10%
- Trayce Bradford: 447 votes, 6.09%
Lieutenant Governor - Democratic
- Mike Collier: 538 votes, 50.19%
- Michelle Beckley: 335 votes, 31.25%
- Carla Brailey: 199 votes, 18.56%
8: 56 P.M.
Eight of 20 precincts reporting 7,351 (19.23%) of registered voters
County Commissioners, Precinct 2
- Sonya Hooten: 584 votes, 33.31%
- Jack Pratt: 209 votes, 11.92%
- John Sheffield: 68 votes, 3.88%
- Rich Paces: 586 votes, 33.43%
- Stan Kubenka: 306 votes, 17.46%
District Clerk
- Francisco Frank Galvan: 1,923 votes, 35.51%
- Dawn Lantz: 3,493 votes, 64.49%
State Representative, District No. 53 — Republican
- Andrew S. Murr: 3,658 votes, 60.58%
- Wesley "Wes" Virdell: 2,380 votes, 39.42%
State Senator, District No. 24 — Republican
- Lamar Lewis: 1,296 votes, 21.96%
- Pete Flores: 2,038 votes, 34.53%
- Raul Reyes: 2,568 votes, 43.51%
State Senator, District No. 24 — Democratic
- Jeremy Kohlwes: 210 votes, 23.89%
- Kathy Jones-Hospod: 669 votes, 76.11%
United States Representative, District No. 21 — Republican
- Robert Lowry: 346 votes, 5.59%
- Michael Alexander French: 173 votes, 2.79%
- Chip Roy: 5,488 votes, 88.60%
- Dana Zavorka: 187 votes, 3.02%
Governor - Republican
- Rick Perry: 286 votes, 4.51%
- Allen B. West: 1,226 votes, 19.35%
- Paul Belew: 22 votes, 0.35%
- Don Huffines: 860 votes, 13.57%
- Danny Harrison: 23 votes, 0.36%
- Kandy Kaye Horn: 64 votes, 1.01%
- Greg Abbott: 3,707 votes, 58.51%
- Chad Prather: 148 votes, 2.34%
Lieutenant Governor - Republican
- Daniel Miller: 460 votes, 7.53%
- Dan Patrick: 4,587 votes, 75.12%
- Aaron Sorrells: 375 votes, 6.14%
- Todd M. Bullis: 134 votes, 2.19%
- Zach Vance: 181 votes, 2.96%
- Trayce Bradford: 369 votes, 6.04%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.