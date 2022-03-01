L. Brent Bates, seated wearing the cowboy hat, congratulates Precinct 2 commissioner candidate Rich Paces at an election watch party on Tuesday at Carmin's Italian Kitchen, as it became clear Paces would probably be headed for a runoff with opponent Sonya Hooten in the Republican Primary race.
Sean Batura
Precinct 2 commissioner candidate Stan Kubenka, center, talks to some of his supporters at an election watch party at El Sombrero De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant in Kerrville on Tuesday.
Roger Mathews
Precinct 2 commissioner candidate Sonya Hooten, center, talks with some of her supporters at an election watch party on Tuesday at Gravity Check Saloon and Arena
Precinct 2 commissioner candidates Rich Paces and Sonya Hooten appear to be headed for a runoff election.
The uncanvassed vote totals in the Republican Primary race for precinct 2 county commissioner are:
Sonya Hooten: 802
Rich Paces: 800
Stan Kubenka: 452
Jack Pratt: 314
John Sheffield, who weeks ago announced he was withdrawing from the race and supported Paces, had 98 votes.
There were no precinct 2 commissioner candidates in the Democratic Primary.
“I feel really good,” Hooten said. “The first thing I want to say is, I think we all ran a very good race. It was friendly. There wasn't a whole lot of bickering back and forth, and we all got along. I really appreciate that. I wish everyone well.”
Hooten’s election watch party was at Gravity Check Saloon and Arena, 3979 Bandera Highway. Paces’ watch party was at Carmine’s Italian Kitchen, 1170 Sidney Baker St. S.
“I put a lot of work into this, I knocked on a lot of doors,” Paces said, before all precincts had reported results. “Sonya sure had a lot more signs out.”
Kubenka had a watch party at El Sombrero De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 303 Sidney Baker St. South.
“I think that the fact that in the early voting I’m in third place, and the distance between third and second place is so great, I don’t see how today’s voting can change it,” Kubenka said. “I think that what we see right now is what will be the end result. What can I say?”
When asked if he would run again, Kubenka said no.
“It’s the second time, and I was defeated the last time, too,” Kubenka said. “I’m getting too old for this.”
