Five people are seeking to represent Kerr and other counties in the Texas Senate.
Two candidates will vie for the Democratic Party’s nomination in the March 1 primary election, and three Republicans are competing for their party’s blessing.
State Senator Dawn Buckingham, who has been representing Kerr County in the senate, is not seeking re-election, as she filed to run for land commissioner in the GOP primary.
Seeking the Texas Senate District 24 seat are Republicans Pete Flores, of Austin; Lamar Lewis, of Temple; and Raul Reyes, of Castroville. Kathy Jones-Hospod, of Cedar Park, and Jeremy Kohlwes, of Castroville, are seeking the seat as Democrats, according to secretary of state records.
Flores
Flores is a former state senator from Pleasanton.
“I spent most of my professional career as a game warden for Texas Parks and Wildlife. I have traversed this state from east to west and again north to south,” reads a press release from his campaign. “But retirement as Colonel of the Game Wardens gave me an opportunity to continue to serve Texas. The year 2018 found me serving in the Texas Senate. My first session was met with awards and great accolades. It’s not the old District 19, but it still encompasses the heartland of Texas, the parts of Texas I most closely identify with. I know the people and the ideas and values they hold dear. It’s the town squares, cafes and diners, feed stores and Walmarts where I am most comfortable. I intend to continue my service to the people of District 24 and to Texas, in the Texas Senate.”
Flores and his wife, Elizabeth, have been married for 38 years. He retired in Pleasanton after serving Texas for 27 years as a state peace officer. He holds a Texas Master Peace Officer certificate, is a graduate of the Governor's Executive Development School and is listed as Fellow of the National Conservation Leadership Institute.
Flores has the blessing of high-ranking Republicans, including Buckingham, former president Donald Trump, former Gov. Rick Perry, and Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who all have endorsed him. His website is at https://bit.ly/3jO0jxH.
Reyes
Reyes is a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel from Del Rio with more than 22 years of active duty service.
“Texas is at a crossroads, and Texans deserve a senator who knows how to lead and navigate the issues we face as Texans,” reads a press release from Reyes’ campaign. “Texas has always been a beacon of conservative values to the nation and must ensure that we are electing men and women who embody those values. We are a state of laws, and we stand with our men and women in green, brown and blue. We are a state that thrives on small businesses, and we must ensure that we fight government overreach and taxation. We are a state of values, we fight tooth and nail to keep our churches and faith strong and free.”
According to his website, Reyes is a Christian who “believes in an America First agenda,” is pro-life and supports a constitutional amendment to “protect the sanctity of life.”
“He supports our ally, Israel, and their right to be a sovereign nation,” reads his site.
“As a staunch Second Amendment supporter, he will fight against infringements, including Red Flag laws and restrictions to our rights to keep and bear arms,” reads the site. “He is a pro-wall and pro-border patrol/law enforcement advocate.”
Reyes’ father legally migrated to Texas from Mexico, his mother is from Texas, and he and his wife, Cryselda, have three children.
His website is at https://bit.ly/32kJDIz.
Lewis
Lewis has served as the district director for Texas House District 55 for almost six years.
He characterizes himself as running as a political outsider compared to more influential party members. The district boundaries were redrawn in the wake of the 2020 Census, and Lewis alleges the new map purposely included the hometown of Flores, which he casts as a favorite of the GOP political elites.
“I believe one of the most sacred concepts of self-government is the right of the people to choose their representative,” Lewis said in a press release. “This right cannot be usurped by the political leadership. For this reason, I feel compelled to announce my candidacy for the Republican nomination for Texas Senate District 24.”
His time serving House District 55 has “given me insights to the legislative process” and “also made him aware of the importance of dealing with constituent concerns,” according to the release.
Lewis has lived in Bell and Bandera counties for more than 50 years. His wife, Colleen, grew up in Little River-Academy, and he grew up in Temple, “so they have a lot of deep roots in the Central Texas community,” the release says.
His website is at https://bit.ly/33TfD79.
Kohlwes
Kohlwes is described on his https://www.crowdpac.com/ page as a “disabled Army veteran” who is “lifelong military,” having been a “military brat” born on an Air Force base. He served in the U.S. Army for 13 years, was medically retired, then earned two degrees before re-entering the Army as a civilian in law enforcement, according to the page.
“My entire life has been about service to the United States and to the American people,” reads the page. “It’s all I know. It’s who I am. I fought for this country twice in Iraq, because I saw there was a threat that needed to be dealt with. Well now there is a new threat, misinformation and corruption. We have watched the past few years as politics has become less about helping the people and more about who can make the other side look worse. I can no longer stand by and watch this happen to the country I love. I fought for this country before, and I am ready to fight again. I believe that Texas can lead the way in progressive policy making for the entire country.”
Kohlwes champions initiatives such as “broadband for all” and increased funding for public schools and more investments in the state’s energy grid, according to the page.
His website is at https://bit.ly/3sr2PPo.
Jones-Hospod
Hospod, a software engineering manager, did not respond to requests for comment and appears to have no campaign website as of Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.