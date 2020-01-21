Although there have been a few chances already for area residents to see their sheriff’s candidates on the same stage, this Friday will mark the first time those vying for other contested offices appear together in a forum.
The Republican Primary Candidate forum Friday evening will feature candidates Brad Rider and Nelton Spittler, who are running for Precinct 4 constable, and tax assessor-collector candidates Lonnell Hanks and Bob Reeves. They will be given chances to introduce themselves and field questions from forum attendees.
The Republican candidates for sheriff also will appear together to introduce themselves and answer questions from the public. Coverage of their last forum, which was Saturday, can be read at https://bit.ly/38l2T5W.
Candidates in unopposed races also will be on hand to offer information about themselves and answer questions, said John Elliott, Kerr County Republican Party president.
While a few different start times have been floating around online, Elliott confirmed Monday that the forum will start at 5:30 p.m. at Tucker Hall, St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 320 St. Peter St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.