Only a month remains until voters choose the Republican nominee for sheriff among a crowded field of candidates.
But there still are some opportunities to see the candidates and talk to them in person. This Wednesday at 6 p.m., there will be a candidate forum at Schreiner University, moderated by Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer. The event, to be held at the CCAC Ballroom, will be free and open to the public.
There will be another meet-and-greet for all Republican candidates at 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Harper Community Park, 23478 US 290. The event, free and open to the public, will be indoors at the new covered building at the park, said Jeanette Bode, president of the Harper Chamber of Commerce. The event is sponsored by the chamber and the organization that runs the park.
Bode said she hopes voters take advantage of opportunities to learn more about the candidates.
“I think an uninformed vote is almost as bad as not voting,” Bode said. “It may be worse. I just always hate for people not to exercise their right to vote. That’s what our soldiers fight for.”
The Noon Rotary Club also will sponsor two debates and forums this month for sheriff candidates. Part 1 of the event will be at noon Feb. 19 at The Kerrville Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive. Part 2 will be at noon Feb. 26 at the same location.
All candidates for sheriff except Warren Funk are Republicans. Funk, a Libertarian candidate, will face whoever wins the March 3 Republican Primary.
There are no Democrats running for Kerr County public offices.
