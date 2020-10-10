David Barker and Bill Blackburn have two very different sets of life experiences, but both are committed to one goal — a better Kerrville.
How they will get there is the focus of the mayoral election between the two men — one that begins in earnest on Tuesday.
The differences in the two are profound. Barker started his college career at Schreiner Institute before earning an engineering degree at Texas A&M. Barker is all about “Gig ’Em.”
Blackburn began his college career at San Angelo State before heading to Baylor. Blackburn is all about “Sic ’Em.”
Barker drives a Bentley, earned through years of hard work in the business world. Blackburn drives a Toyota pick-up truck, practical after serving as a Baptist minister for most of his career and working with local nonprofits since his retirement. Both men are proud parents and grandparents.
Both will be quick to tell you they’re in the race for Kerrville, but how they will get there is where the paths diverge.
The voters will make the decision starting on Tuesday, when early voting begins across the county.
Since the election was delayed thanks to coronavirus, it was decided to put the municipal election on the ballot along with the Nov. 3 presidential election. The race will be deep down the ballot for the more than 16,000 registered voters in the city of Kerrville, and just how many will take the time to work their way down the ballot is yet to be determined.
If you look at the history of recent mayoral incumbency, the challenger has had the upper hand — something Blackburn understands, since he won his race against Bonnie White in 2018.
In that race, Blackburn scored a major victory, garnering more than 60% of the vote in a race that attracted 30% turnout.
However, this year figures to be significantly different since it’s now consolidated into the 2020 general election, where a major turnout connected to the presidential race is expected.
Depending on the down ballot enthusiasm, it could take more than 6,000 votes to win the race for mayor. In 2016, the turnout for the presidential election across Kerr County was 68%.
On the final day to file for what was then a May election, Barker turned in his papers to run against Blackburn. Barker’s belief in running is focused on the rapid changes the city could experience in the coming years, especially when it comes to water management. Barker played a role in the Kerrville 2050 plan when it came to tackling future water.
“You must have supply,” Barker said during an Oct. 5 interview at his Comanche Trace home. “My position is all ideas are good ideas. You’ve got to stretch them out and make sure they have merit, and then you go on from there. Water supply is critical. I believe there is plenty of water supply in Kerrville.”
Barker’s enthusiasm for the subject can fill a room, but he counters that it’s a critically important issue when it comes to future growth. Kerrville’s hilly terrain has proven to be a challenge for developers seeking to build, because of the expense of moving water and sewer.
Blackburn said he’s running for one more term as mayor to hopefully see the city move in an upward, yet managed, trajectory when it comes to growth. He cites the city’s adoption of the 2050 plan, which aims to manage Kerrville’s growth, along with a slew of economic developments in 2020 — that could have been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think growth is an issue in a couple of ways,” Blackburn said. “There’s a lot of fear that we’re going to grow or change so much that we lose our uniqueness, and our small town feel. The Kerrville 2050 plan is really geared toward managing growth, and maintaining our uniqueness and our small town feel.”
What makes this race interesting is that you won’t hear too much difference of opinions from the two men over these issues. It’s just how to get there.
Barker makes it clear he wants to leverage his experience as an engineer and long-time business executive — primarily in the energy sector — to help the city navigate this future.
“I think the mayor needs to fundamentally bring leadership,” Barker said. “The term that is sometimes used is facilitator, that’s not a good enough word for me. At the same time we do have a city manager form of government. I respect that. I have a technical background to understand everything that is going on in the city. I could read a report, I can read an accounting statement, and really understand what is going on. In addition to that I think I have the leadership ability to sort of rally the forces. If there are questions that need to be asked I know how to ask them in a professional way.”
On the other side of this is Blackburn who puts great confidence in City Manager Mark McDaniel, along with others in city management. In most years, the mayor’s role is exactly how Barker initially described it — a facilitator.
“I have such confidence in our city manager,” Blackburn said. “He is exceptional. He’s very good to work with. He has deep integrity and he’s strong in faith.”
However, with the coronavirus pandemic, Blackburn finds himself with significant power to say yea or nay to things that could be a public health threat within the emergency orders that the state of Texas is living under.
“Well, that is true,” Blackburn said. “I would have more powers than I normally would have. I’m still getting proposals from groups about public events. They want to get it OK’d because the mayor is supposed to OK that. I don’t do that alone. The emergency management folks on the city staff and others will take a look at that.”
But the topic that both men continually agree upon is that growth is coming to Kerrville. The how and where of this growth has emerged this year when Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing announced it would be opening an aerospace plant here in 2021, and that was already on top of significant investments by the state of Texas to renovate Kerrville State Hospital, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is going to spend nearly $50 million to rebuild its aging research station here.
However, the biggest obstacles to growth, according to both, are how to build workforce housing, how to pay for traffic improvements and how to provide water.
Blackburn argues that the city is in a good position financially to meet the demands of growth, while Barker argues that the issuance of Certificates of Obligation to finance road improvement projects is the wrong approach.
Blackburn’s take on the city’s long-term water supply is that the city is making progress on securing the city’s water supply, especially as the city is expected to tap into an unexpectedly productive segment of the Ellenburger Aquifer that will produce more than 700 gallons per minute. Other drilling projects to find groundwater are expected in the coming years.
“I may have some questions about the flow rate, but whatever the flow rate is let’s accept it,” Barker said. “We need to drill more wells. That is the future for Kerrville, because we must have a good reputation. You can’t have a reputation where someone thinks your water is tainted.”
