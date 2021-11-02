Tuesday’s constitutional amendment election results have been tabulated, and pending certification by county commissioners, seven of the eight amendments were approved — at least in Kerr County.
Creation of the two emergency service districts was also approved.
With a turnout of 5,088 voters out of a possible 37,800 registered voters (13.46%), it was not a great showing, according to Kerr County Assessor Bob Reeves, but that is to be expected in non-presidential elections.
“I feel like we had a modest turnout, but I appreciate those who did turn out for the election,” Reeves. “For an off-year election, it's not bad.”
Due to the nature of the election, the 20 county precincts were combined into four larger districts, each with their own polling location. Once the 7 p.m. deadline passed, it didn’t take long for the votes to be delivered to the election central location, the Juvenile Center on Legion Drive. By 8:30 p.m. all four “precincts” had delivered their ballots, and by 9 p.m., the unofficial results were in.
The Emergency Service Districts number three and four were approved by voters by a margin of 345 to 131 for district three and 233 to 53 in district four.
KERR COUNTY RESULTS
Proposition 1 — Authorizing professional sports team charitable foundations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues.
FOR: 4,215
AGAINST: 829
Proposition 2 — Authorizing a county to issue bonds to fund infrastructure and transportation projects in underdeveloped and blighted areas.
FOR: 2,011
AGAINST: 3,007
Proposition 3 — Amends the State Constitution to prohibit the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order or proclamation that limits religious services or organizations.
FOR: 3,877
AGAINST: 1,166
Proposition 4 — Changes the eligibility requirements for the following judicial offices: justice of the supreme court, judge of the court of criminal appeals or a district judge.
FOR: 2,572
AGAINST: 2,400
Proposition 5 — Authorizes the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to accept and investigate complaints against candidates running for a state judicial office.
FOR: 2,669
AGAINST: 2,302
Proposition 6 — Amends the Texas Constitution to allow the legislature to state that residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities or state-supported living centers have the right to designate an essential caregiver that may not be prohibited from visiting the resident.
FOR: 4,512
AGAINST: 515
Proposition 7 — Amends the Texas Constitution to allow the legislature to extend a homestead tax limit for surviving spouses of disabled individuals as long as the spouse is 55 years old and resides in the home.
FOR: 4,403
AGAINST: 637
Proposition 8 — Amends the Texas Constitution to allow the legislature to provide a homestead property tax exemption for the surviving spouse of a military member killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.
FOR: 4,489
AGAINST: 557
