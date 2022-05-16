The two state constitutional amendments on the May 7 ballot garnered the support of most county voters, according to local tallies canvassed Monday.
In Kerr County, 4,456 voted for Proposition 1 and 1,123 voted against it, according to Bob Reeves, county tax assessor-collector, who presented the figures to the commissioners court on Monday. The court voted unanimously to canvass the results of the state constitutional amendment election.
There were 305 undervotes and four overvotes, he said. Those voting for Proposition 2 totaled 5,007 and 742 people voted against it, he said. There were 132 undervotes, and seven overvotes.
Registered voters as of May 7 totaled 38,323 and 5,888 people voted, Reeves said.
Proposition 1 is a constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.
Proposition 2 is a constitutional amendment to increase the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.
