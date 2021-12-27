Mayor’s post, 2 council seats up for election

City residents interested in being a candidate for mayor, councilmember Place 3 or councilmember Place 4 can pick up the candidate packet for a place on the ballot beginning Monday, Jan. 3.
Candidate application packets for the May 7, 2022, general election will be available for pick up in the city secretary’s office at City Hall, 701 Main St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The first day for returning an application and filing a petition is Jan. 19, 2022, and the last day to return and file is Feb. 18, 2022 at 5 p.m.
In accordance with the city charter, any person who is a registered voter of the city and lawfully qualifies may file an application and/or petition for election to a place on the city council. Qualifications are listed in the Texas Election Code and the Kerrville City Charter.
Candidates are elected, and new elected members assume office without party or partisan mark or designation, elected at large and serve a two-year term.
The candidate’s name and the place for which he or she is filing must be affixed by the city secretary at the time of issuance of a candidate packet.
A candidate’s application returned with a petition must include the signatures of not less than 100 qualified and registered voters of the city. A filing fee is not required for a candidate filing an application with a petition.
In lieu of the petition process, a candidate may choose to file an application with a $100 filing fee.
Bill Blackburn currently holds the position of mayor, Judy Eychner currently holds the position of councilmember Place 3, and Brenda Hughes currently holds the position of councilmember Place 4.
For information regarding the city election or to obtain a candidate application and/or petition, contact the city secretary’s office at 830-258-1118.
