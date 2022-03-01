Precinct 2 commissioner candidates Rich Paces and Sonya Hooten could be headed for a runoff election with 12 of 20 precinct reporting vote totals as of 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

At that time, Paces led with 710 votes to Hooten's 664. Candidates Stan Kubenka and Jack Pratt had 371 and 269 votes, respectively, according to totals released at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections/results/2022-03-01/

