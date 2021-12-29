Michael Alexander French, a functional analyst and contractor in the San Antonio area, will be on the March 1 Republican Primary ballot in his bid to represent Kerrville in the U.S. House.
“The big thing is, I feel like a bystander that’s watching the country go down,” French told The Kerrville Daily Times on Dec. 15. “I’m actually fearful for our country, for our state, for our future. I truly believe that we’re losing all our freedoms, we’re losing everything, and the Democratic Party seems to want control over every aspect of our lives, and they want a one-party state. … We’re going to have one-party rule and direct democracy, instead of two parties and representative democracy, sometime soon.”
French was born in Corpus Christi and worked in the Texas oil and gas industry for five years, living on crew boats and offshore supply vessels transporting platform crews and supplies to oil platforms within the Gulf of Mexico, according to his website at https://bit.ly/3q4cicV. He also was a tankerman on push boats and tugboats moving crude oil barges through Texas, Louisiana and along the Mississippi River. After moving back to Texas to be with his family, he married in 2016 in Helotes.
French has a Bachelor of Science in Computer Networks and Cybersecurity from the University of Maryland.
French served in the U.S. Army for 10 years and the Army Reserves for seven years before being medically discharged from the latter in May 2015, according to his website. His experience as an intelligence analyst working in the White House and in bases all over the world gives him a valuable perspective on foreign affairs, he said.
“I was in every country that wanted to harm us,” French said. “I don’t want to go public with exactly what I was looking at.”
French said the U.S. is economically, militarily and politically unprepared for a seemingly inevitable armed conflict with Russia and China, who he said would cooperate with one another if hostilities ensued.
On the domestic side, French said he supports closing the southern border to stem the tide of unauthorized border crossings. He opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates. He’s been vaccinated, but coercing others to get the jab unnecessarily makes enemies, he said.
French opposes abortion, raising the national debt limit, cuts in spending for police and efforts to erode the First and Second Amendments, according to his website. He supports energy independence and decreasing government spending overall but supports increasing military funding and protecting America’s allies, according to the site.
“We’re at $32 trillion in federal debt, but we have $160 trillion in unfunded liability debt that we owe China and Middle Eastern countries,” he said. “It takes $7 trillion to run the country. We only take in about $4 trillion in federal income tax.”
French also said he opposes efforts to divide the country along racial/ethnic lines, and said children are being taught in school to hate their own nation. During his time in the military, he served with people of many ethnic backgrounds, and there was never a racial problem, he said. The country needs to “stop fighting from within” and stop propagating the idea that non-whites are oppressed and the whites are the oppressors, he said.
French is third-generation military, his grandfather having served in World War II and in the Merchant Marines, and his father having served in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam War era to the period of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, according to his website.
