Judy Eychner is seeking reelection to her post as Kerrville City Council member Place 3 for the upcoming May 2020 election.
Eychner was elected in May 2018, and the council voted for her to be mayor pro tem in the fall of 2018.
Council members are limited to three consecutive terms in office.
“Serving the people of Kerrville has been a rewarding experience,” Eychner said in a statement. “I have learned much, and there is still a lot of unfinished business to be taken care of. The city is a very interesting, but even more so, a very intricate and comprehensive operation.”
Some of Eychner’s priorities include looking at the big picture of Kerrville, maintaining the fiscal soundness of the city’s budget, working respectfully with the city staff and following the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, a roadmap for city growth based on resident input.
“I still have one and only one agenda, and that is ‘what is best for Kerrville,’” Eychner said. “It would again be my privilege and pleasure to serve the great people of this awesome community for a second term.”
Early voting begins on April 20, and election day is May 2.
