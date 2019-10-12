The city of Kerrville has been reviewing the city charter, and city residents soon will have a chance to vote on some changes to the document.
The Charter Review Commission, established in November 2018, recommended 43 amendments to the city charter this summer. The Kerrville City Council approved most of the amendments in August, but there are 18 remaining that wait for voter approval.
The amendments are meant to make the city charter more compliant with state requirements and/or simplify language in the existing charter to make it more understandable.
A few of the questions voters will be asked:
Should the city prohibit alcohol sales in residential areas or parts of residential areas?
Should the city council be required to annually evaluate the performance of the city manager?
Should the mayor pro tem take up the responsibilities of the mayor if the mayor becomes incapacitated?
The November ballot also includes 10 amendments to the state constitution.
ELECTION DAY
Election Day is Nov. 5, with voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters in precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118 and 119 will vote at River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker St. S.
Precincts 202, 211, 215 and 220 will vote at the Union Church, 101 Travis St.
Precincts 303, 308, 312 and 314 will vote at the Cailloux Theater, 909 Main St.
Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416 and 417 will vote at the Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 3350 Junction Highway, Ingram.
EARLY VOTING
Early voting will take place Oct. 21-Nov. 1 at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St., and the Kerr County Courthouse Annex, 3350 Junction Highway, in Ingram.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 21-22; 8 a.m.-6 p.m.Oct. 23-25; and 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 28-Nov. 1.
Area residents can request an application for early voting by mail by contacting one of the following: Eva Washburn, Jane Trolinger or Jamie McClintock at 830-792-2242; Nadene Alford at 830-792-2245; or Bob Reeves by email at breeves@co.kerr.tx.us.
The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Oct. 25.
