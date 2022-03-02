Robert Lowry had 8%, Dana Zavorka 4% and Michael French 4%, according to the figures.
"Tonight I am deeply grateful for the continued support from voters of the 21st District and trust they have placed in me to continue the important fight ahead," said Roy in a statement released Tuesday night. "America faces a clear choice — freedom or tyranny. Our calling is to take back America from a radical left trying to remake America — to restore security on our streets, secure our borders, take back our schools, ensure healthcare freedom, and stop funding the very government tyranny undermining our freedom and prosperity."
"I ran on holding Republicans in Congress accountable to the principles they proclaim on the campaign trail, but leave behind when they arrive in Washington," Roy said in the statement. "Americans are tired of words. They want action. There is a lot of hard work ahead, not just focusing on this fall’s election, but right now — right now in Congress, addressing the fallout of failed Democrat leadership and the swamp establishment protecting them. I will never back down as I remain committed to the cause of liberty, our American way of life, and to serving the people who send me to Washington to represent them."
In the race to represent Democratic Party in the contest for U.S. House District 21, Claudia Zapata led with 47% of the vote as 82.3% of precincts reported figures. Ricardo Villarreal came in second with 27% by that point.
Zapata also led locally, with 36.51% of votes cast by Kerr County voters in the Democratic Primary after all precincts reported uncanvassed figures. Villarreal came in second with 29.99% of the vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.