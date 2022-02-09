A county resident reported receiving a fake notice claiming their mail-in ballot had been rejected.
The resident sent a message to The Kerrville Daily Times about the incident.
“I received my mail-in ballot at home, marked it and returned it,” reads the message. “Then I received notice from someone representing the voting department that my ballot had been rejected, as I could not prove who I was. So, I called the voting office at the (Kerr County) Courthouse, and they assured me that they did not send that letter and they had my ballot and it would be counted.”
Kerr County Elections Administrator Nadene Alford said she heard about the incident but wasn’t able to get more information.
“It didn’t come from us,” Alford said of the notice sent to the resident. “We don’t send something out like that.”
The elections office is under the authority of Bob Reeves, tax assessor-collector. He said his office has rejected some applications for mail-in ballots.
“One reason that application could be rejected is due to incorrect identification numbers (driver’s license or the last four digits of a Social Security numbers),” Reeves said in a Wednesday email. “While that application is rejected the problem can be cured. The process to cure will include a letter from my office stating the reason for the rejection and how to cure the problem. In some instances we might follow up with a phone call.”
Reeves said if actual ballots are rejected by his office, the voters have the chance to correct any errors that are responsible for the rejection.
“The voter could be notified by phone or email on the process to correct the defect,” Reeves wrote.
Alford said people voting by mail should keep in mind that they need to supply identification numbers underneath a flap on the paperwork they submit to receive a ballot. Citizens may provide their driver’s license number, the last four digits of their Social Security number or both, she said.
Ballot by mail
To be eligible to vote early by mail, citizens must be 65 years or older, be disabled,
be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible. Applications for ballots by mail must be received by the early voting clerk no later than the 11th day before election day.
Early voting is scheduled to begin Monday, Feb. 14, and run through Feb. 25, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27, and Ingram Independent School District administration building board room, 510 College St., Ingram. Voting is scheduled for 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday of next week, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 19. Early voting will continue from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22-24, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 25, according to the notice.
Alford said the county has enough poll workers and expressed gratitude to those who stepped up to help.
“It is very important for people out in the community to volunteer or work elections on election day,” Alford said.
