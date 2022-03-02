Local voter turnout at this year’s Democratic and Republican Primary elections was consistent with previous midterm primary elections, according to Bob Reeves, who oversees the Kerr County elections office.
Local turnout was 28.32% this year, according to Reeves.
“This is slightly higher than the last midterm primary in 2018 and slightly lower than the 2014 midterm primary,” Reeves said in a Wednesday email. “Midterm primaries typically see a lower voter turnout. While the percentage of voters county wide could have been higher, it appears to have been better than the statewide total.”
Local turnout during the last midterm primary election, in March 2018, was 26.96%. In the previous midterm primary, March 2014, turnout was 30.69%, according to Reeves and county figures.
“The years that had presidential elections or the years of only city elections (May 2021) or constitutional amendment elections (November 2021) are not directly comparable to a primary like 2022, 2018 or 2014,” Reeves wrote in an email. “The May 2021 election was not countywide. The November 2021 election did not have any candidates on the ballot, and thus, a lower voter turnout/interest would be expected. The years that a presidential election is on the ballot will have higher turnouts (2020, 2016, 2012).”
