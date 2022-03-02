From left are Senate District 24 candidates Raul Reyes Jr., Lamar Lewis and Pete Flores. The candidates answered questions posed by residents during an event sponsored by the Republican Women of Kerr County at Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center on Monday. At the podium is RWKC member Kari Potter.
Republican candidates Pete Flores and Raul Reyes seem headed for a Republican Primary runoff election, and Kathy Jones-Hospod appears on her way to securing the Democratic Party’s nomination for Texas Senate District 24.
Seeking the GOP's blessing for the post, Flores was in the lead with 46.03% of the vote to Reyes’ 32.77%, according to totals from the Texas Secretary of State’s website athttps://results.texas-election.com/races. Lamar Lewis took 21.19% of the vote, according to the site.
“I thank the folks that voted for me in the primary election and will work hard to earn their votes in the coming runoff election for Texas Senate District 24,” said Flores in an email Wednesday.
Reyes, in an email, more than 54% of the district's voters "made a very clear statement."
"Pete Flores and the Dan Patrick Machine will not choose the next senator for this district,” Reads Reyes' email. “I look forward to working to bring border security, lower property taxes, ban all CRT (critical race theory) and return full parental rights to all parents in their children’s education and healthcare. America First! Texas Always!”
In the race for Texas Senate District 24, Jones-Hospod led her Democratic rival, Jeremy Kohlwes, with 79.95% of the Democratic vote, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website.
“I offer my heartfelt congratulations and my complete support to Kathy moving into the general election,” Kohlwes said in a Tuesday statement. “I am beyond grateful for all the support I have received over the past few months, and I hope you will give Kathy the same support moving forward. We will need every bit of it if we hope to flip (Senate District) 24.”
Jones-Hospod did not immediately respond to a request for comment and didn’t appear to have released any statements to social media on the election.
In Kerr County, Jones-Hospod had 932 votes compared to Kohlwes' 269, and Reyes was in the lead over his Republican rivals with 41.84% of the vote, according to county figures. Flores came in second with 36.47%, and Lewis had 21.68%.
