Lonnell Hanks has announced her bid for county tax assessor-collector and will go up against incumbent Bob Reeves in the Republican Primary.
Hanks, who works as a receptionist for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, was employed in the county tax office’s motor vehicle department for 17 years and was a property tax clerk for six years.
“I am an experienced leader who has successfully built strong, confident teams,” Hanks states on her website. “This leads to strong, excellent customer service for Kerr County residents. I highly advocate proper training and ongoing education which allows staff to feel confident in their positions.”
In her campaign materials, Hanks speaks of having “traditional, Hill Country values” that allows her to “take an individual approach to assisting with whatever needs may arise.”
“My acute knowledge of motor vehicle and state property tax laws, policies, and procedures combined with my accounting background give me the skills necessary to be competent in serving the residents of Kerr County,” states Hanks on her website, https://votelonnellhanks.com/.
Primary election day is March 3, 2020, and the 2020 General Election is Nov. 3, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.