Early voting turnout, ending Saturday, Nov. 5: 36.46% of registered voters
Election day turnout: 26 of 26 precincts reporting; 22,580 of 39,066 (57.80%) of registered voters.
The following results represent uncanvassed votes.
LOCAL ELECTIONS
Justice of the Peace, Precint 4
William Ragsdale, Republican: 86.85% (4,995 votes)
Dwight Snider, write-in: 13.15% (756 votes)
Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District board, Precinct 4
Laurie Lowe: 61.88% (3,406 votes)
Jeeper Ragsdale: 38.12% (2,098 votes)
Harper Independent School District board of trustees (most votes, 4 of 5)
Paul Anderson: 18.40% (90 votes)
Quentin Bierschwale: 16.36% (80 votes)
Mary Krebs: 20.04% (98 votes)
Bill Bacon: 32.92% (161 votes)
Brandon Price: 12.27% (60 votes)
Comfort Independent School District board, District 1
Victor Falcon: 78.57% (22 votes)
Shane West: 21.43% (6 votes)
Comfort Independent School District board, District 2
Alison Judkins: 62.81% (76 votes)
Michael Burgett: 37.19% (45 votes)
Also on the ballot are $27.5 million in county bond propositions. Voters will be asked whether they are for or against:
Proposition A
FOR: 40.07% (8,744 votes)
AGAINST: 59.93% (13,078 votes)
The issuance of $13,685,000 in debt to be used for “designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, purchasing, upgrading, updating, and equipping the County’s courthouse facilities to provide expanded and more efficient services to the citizens of the County, including renovations and security upgrades at the historic courthouse and surrounding grounds, renovations at the downtown annex Earl Garrett Campus, construction of a new annex in west Kerr County, and construction of a new storage facility related to the function of the historic courthouse and its annexes.”
Proposition B
FOR: 42.24% (9,286 votes)
AGAINST: 57.76% (12,699 votes)
The issuance of $8,065,000 in debt to be used for “designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, purchasing, upgrading, updating, and equipping the indoor arena at the Hill Country Youth Event Center."
Proposition C
FOR: 54.73% (12,089 votes)
AGAINST: 45.27% (9,998 votes)
The issuance of $5,750,000 would be for “designing, acquiring, constructing, improving, purchasing, upgrading, updating, and equipping a new animal control shelter."
