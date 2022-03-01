The last chance to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries is today, March 1, when polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at various locations depending on voter precinct.
To find out what precinct you live in, look at your voter registration card. Alternatively, you can both find out your precinct and check your registration status by inputting your name, county of residence, date of birth or other information at https://www.votetexas.gov/voting/where.html.
To find the polling places for various precincts, visit https://bit.ly/3sHoYHS.
Poll results for the March 1 Primary will be updated live on www.dailytimes.com as they are released, with links from The Kerrville Daily Times Facebook page.
For additional information on the March 1 election, including polling locations and ballot information, go online to www.dailytimes.com/election.
POLLING PLACES
The March 1 Primary Election will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
• Precinct 101: Southern Oaks Baptist Church, 122 Valley View, Kerrville
• Precinct 107: Thunder Hills Biker Church, 111 Camino Real, Kerrville
• Precinct 109: Northwest Hills Community Center, 200 Northwest Hills Drive, Kerrville
• Precinct 113: St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 135 Methodist Encampment, Kerrville
• Precinct 118: River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker South, Kerrville
• Precinct 119: Inn of the Hills Resort and Conference Center Grand Ballroom lobby, 1001 Junction Highway, Kerrville
• Precinct 202: American Legion Hall, 300 FM 480, Center Point
• Precinct 211: Union Church, Memorial Boulevard and Travis Street, Kerrville
• Precinct 215: Hosanna Lutheran Church, 134 Camp Meeting Road, Kerrville
• Precinct 220: Faith Christian Church, 1205 Sidney Baker South, Kerrville
• Precinct 303: Calvary Temple Church, 3000 Loop 534, Kerrville
• Precinct 308: Solid Rock Church, 6650 Texas 27, Comfort
• Precinct 312: Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St., Kerrville
• Precinct 314: Cailloux City Center, 910 Main St., Kerrville
• Precinct 404: Mountain Home Fire Department, 5475 Junction Highway,
Mountain Home
• Precinct 405: Hunt School, 115 Hunt School Lane SW, Hunt
• Precinct 406: Citywest Church, 3139 Junction Highway, Ingram
• Precinct 410: Divide Chapel, 121 Divide School Road, Mountain Home
• Precinct 416: Kerrville KOA Community Center, 2400 Goat Creek Road, Kerrville
• Precinct 417: Western Hill Baptist Church, 2010 Goat Creek Road, Kerrville
For information on candidates and election issues, visit https://dailytimes.com/election.
