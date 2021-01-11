President Donald J. Trump declared Monday that an emergency exists in the District of Columbia and ordered federal assistance to supplement the District’s response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from the 59th Presidential Inauguration Jan. 11-24.
The president’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts which have the purpose of alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the District of Columbia.
Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 100% federal funding.
Pete Gaynor, administrator at FEMA, Department of Homeland Security, named Thomas J. Fargione as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area.
