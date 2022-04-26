At the Ingram location, there will be two days of extended hours, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 25-26. The remainder of the week, Wednesday to Friday, will be from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. The following week, polls will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, May 2, and Tuesday,

At the Cailloux Center, voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, April 25-Wednesday, April 27 and Friday, April 29. On Thursday, April 28, the polls will close at 5 p.m. Voting continues Monday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting for the May 7 municipal elections for the cities of Kerrville and Ingram are set to begin Monday, April 25. Polls will be open at the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, 910 Main St. in Kerrville, and the Ingram Independent School District administration board room, 510 College St. in Ingram.

There will be four polling places open on May 7 for the Kerrville and Ingram municipal elections. Voters should refer to their registration cards if they do not know what precinct they are in, and then refer to the following list:

MUNICIPAL PROPOSITIONS

City of Kerrville Proposition A: “The issuance of city of Kerrville, Texas, general obligation bonds for a public safety facility and the levying of a tax in payment thereof, in an amount not to exceed $45,000,000.”

What that means: Proposition A, if approved by voters, will authorize the issuance of $45 million in municipal bonds to pay for a public safety facility.

Ingram Independent School District Proposition A: “The issuance of $25,232,400 of bonds by the IngramIndependent School District for school facilities and the levying of a tax in payment thereof. This is a property tax increase.”

What that means: A $25.3 million bond will expand and improve nearly every aspect of schools in the Ingram Independent School District, if approved by voters.

STATE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

County registered voters who are not eligible to vote in the Kerrville and Ingram municipal elections may cast their ballots on the proposed state constitutional amendments, as follows:

State of Texas Proposition 1: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

What that means: Proposition 1, if approved by voters, would authorize the state legislature to reduce the property tax limit on school taxes paid for through taxation on property owned by the elderly or disabled based on the reduction of the tax rate in the previous year.

State of Texas Proposition 2: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”

What that means: Proposition 2, if approved by voters, would increase the amount of a property tax exemption on a homestead property from the current rate of $25,000 to $40,000.