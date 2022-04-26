The Kerrville Daily Times asked candidates on the May 7 municipal election ballot to complete information about themselves and their campaigns. While not every candidate of interest to Kerrville and Ingram responded, following is the information provided by each candidate who did.
Candidates were asked to provide general information about themselves, what their qualifications are for office, what makes them the best candidates and what they hope to achieve, should they win their respective elections. The following information is arranged by city, office, then alphabetically by last name.
L. Brent Bates
Republican
Mayor
Online: https://mayorbates2022.com/
I have lived in Kerrville for 30 years and I am 64 years old. My first career of 30 years was in investments (started at 24) having been an RIA, CFP and even ran a small mutual fund. In 2002 I started developing commercial properties and I am probably the most prolific commercial developer in town. Besides my office park, River Guide Village started in 2002, I started the River Walk behind my condo project, Palacios, on Guadalupe Street in 2007. I also completed the Pavilion pro bono after the nonprofit building it ran out of money and the City refused to touch it. I was on the Hill Country Youth Ranch board for 2 decades, starting their charter schools, and I’ve played old man softball for the past 10 years. My two daughters returned to the area, causing me to run for Mayor to maintain our great lifestyle here.
What are your qualifications for this office?
I’m uniquely qualified to be Mayor at this time. My 30 years’ experience in financial planning and management, as an RIA, CFP and other capacities give me not only the technical knowledge to lead our council through this perilous time, but the practical experience to do so as well. As the largest commercial developer in town, having started the River Trail in ‘07, completed the Pavilion pro bono when the nonprofit downtown group building it ran out of money and the City refused to complete it, and even started Buyer’s Agency in Kerrville in the 1990s, I have the vision and experience to see Kerrville for what it is or has been for the 30 years I’ve lived here, and what it will never become regardless of how much money we throw 20 years serving on the Hill Country Youth Ranch Board, starting their charter schools rounds out my qualifications.
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
First, I hope to prevent the citizens of Kerrville experiencing the full personal financial destruction from the inflationary period we are entering. Secondly, I hope to be able to guide Council to not risk the City’s financial health, continuing the unique ways that previous councils have chosen to pay for both basic city services and things in the 2050 Plan wish list, because it is critical to immediately prioritize city functions and their cost. We are entering a time that I do not believe any of the present council has any experience with or even understands and it is critical that we batten down the hatches before hyperinflation takes them away from us. We can prevail as a community and come out of the other side stronger financially and united, given we elect the right people for the job. Now is not a time for the faint of heart.
Judy Eychner
Mayor
Online: www.judyforkerrville.com/
I grew up on a farm in Nebraska. I earned a teaching degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University. I was a USAF spouse for 22 years. My professional background includes teaching, camp administration and I have been licensed as a Texas Realtor for 18 years. My husband and I have lived in Kerrville for 32 years. We have 3 married children and 7 grandchildren.
What are your qualifications for this office?
I have served the past 4 years as a Kerrville City Councilperson. My time on council and my 32 years as a resident of Kerrville have given me an excellent perspective of the city and how it operates. My professional background has allowed me to connect with a broad spectrum of citizens. I have extensive community volunteer and board experience. I provide smart, sensible, responsible leadership with integrity, transparency and positivity. I have no hidden agendas. “What is best for Kerrville” is the center of all my decisions.
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
I have 4 years experience on the Kerrville City Council. I have a proven track record of making wise, consistent, realistic, thoughtful and unbiased decisions. Everything that I do is done with integrity and transparency. I understand that leadership means responsibility and I can be counted on to lead accordingly. I respect and trust the city staff. They are professional, competent and do not need to be micro-managed. I am a relationship person. I believe in respecting one another and working together with give and take. I believe in a positive environment and treating people right. I believe in rules and processes and I believe in following them. I believe in the city — I believe in its future and to that end I have one and only one agenda — ”Doing What is best for Kerrville!”
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
I plan to continue the good, positive momentum that has been achieved by our present Mayor Bill Blackburn. Kerrville Kindness will still be more than just words. The financial stability of the past four years will remain in place. We will continue to implement the 2050 Comprehensive Plan. We must (and will) provide for the safety, security and well-being of all citizens. We will continue to achieve attainable housing. We will endeavor to protect our natural resources. We will continue working to revitalize our historic downtown. We will continue the search for appropriate new businesses that will generate revenue and jobs for our community. I will encourage a positive, respectful environment at all times. I will continue to provide wise, sensible leadership with integrity. We will continue to work to preserve our small town charm and awesome quality of life!
Katy Chapman-Hanna
Independent
Kerrville City Council, Place 3
Online: n/a
Native-born Kerrville Citizen, Schreiner University Alum, and a Wife, Mother, and business owner. I am a licensed Registered Nurse practicing facial injectable such as neurotoxin (Botox, etc.), and dermal fillers (Juvederm, etc.). I am a servant of Jesus Christ, above all.
What are your qualifications for this office?
I am a Bachelors prepared RN, this education includes training in community analysis/intervention, communication, education, and ethical practices. My training and career are patient-centered, therefore community service through City Council is Citizen-centered. The ethical principles of Nursing will guide my service to the citizens.
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
I am energetic, focused, and Citizen-centered. Not only am I a practicing professional, but I am also a Mother of young children. I have a strong investment in the success and future of Kerrville for the sake of our Children.
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
I want to be a voice for Kerrville Citizens - A reliable advocate for those I would represent. Sustainable growth, fiscal responsibility, and help Citizens understand the roles of their governing bodies.
Joe Herring Jr.
Kerrville City Council, Place 3
Online: n/a
Joe is a native of Kerrville, Texas, the son of Joe and Patsy Herring. He attended public schools in Kerrville, starting at Starkey Elementary School, and finishing at Tivy High School, where he was a member of the class of 1979.
He married his college sweetheart, Carolyn, in 1982, while they were students at the University of Texas at Austin. They have two adult children, Joe 3 and Elizabeth.
Since 1985, he has worked at his family’s printing company, Herring Printing Company. In 2012, along with his sister, Joe bought the company and they operate it together.
Government experience:
Joe served on the Kerrville City Council from 1990-1994, and was mayor of Kerrville from 1992-1994. He was elected when he was 30 years old, and is the youngest person to ever hold that office in Kerrville.
What are your qualifications for this office?
Beyond the legal requirements to hold this office, I think my service to the community for the past three decades help qualify me for service on the Kerrville City Council. I’ve led the boards of various Kerrville institutions, from the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce to the Symphony of the Hills. I’ve served on the boards of the Kerrville Folk Festival, the Riverside Nature Center Association, the Doyle Community Center, as well as many other boards.
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
My love of Kerrville, my knowledge of its history, and my experience serving in local government make me the best candidate for this office. I will be able to serve our community from day one, because it’s a job that was entrusted to me before.
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
I believe we need to have calm and effective leadership during a very divisive time in our community. I will listen to all sides of an issue, and work to make our community a better place.
Brenda Hughes
Kerrville City Council, Place 4
(incumbent)
Online: brenda2022.com
Current city councilmember. Brenda Hughes is finishing her first term in office, and she’s a strong advocate for safety in her community. She is actively working on projects for both the city and the county with her focus on health and safety programs, ADA compliance issues and quality of life initiatives. She and her husband, Buzzie, own a successful 28-year business here in Kerrville and share four children and 13 grandchildren, who continue to live in Kerr County.
What are your qualifications for this office?
Personal and professional:
• Kerrville city councilmember, Place 4
• Married 32 years, four children, 13 grandchildren
• Co-owner/manager Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q, 29 years
• Published author
• Fisher Rosemont Systems, contract administrator-process control instrumental division
• Studied Business Management/Criminal Justice -Austin Community College, University of Phoenix, Ashford University
• 1976 graduate of John H. Reagan High School, Austin
Memberships:
• Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, 22 years
• Member Kerr County Capital Improvement Planning Committee
• Board of directors Hill Country CASA
• Former chair city of Kerrville Food Service Advisory Board, four years
• Former member city of Kerrville Food Service Advisory Board, four years
• Member and former second vice president of the. Republican Women of Kerr County
• Founding member Hill Country Animal Advocates
• Founding member and board of directors Kerrville Pets Alive!
Awards and community service:
• Founder Hill Country Swap Meet
• Advocate and supporter of first responders
• First-place winner, Texas Monthly Best Brisket in Texas
• First-place winner, Destination America’s “BBQ Pitmasters,” Texas Champion
• First-place winner, Travel Channel “Grill of Victory”
• Hulu “BB Quest” Hill Country broadcast
• Kerrville Daily Times Best Barbecue, 21 yrs
• First-place winner, Customer Orientation Division, Worldwide Conference of Champions, Fisher Rosemont Systems
• Texas state Victim’s Impact Panel, Austin
• Kerrville Tri County Roofing and Remodeling, Hometown Hero Award
• Kerrville Independent School District Starkey Sausage Supper Sponsor, 24 years
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
My goal as your City Council representative is to continue to bring a true community voice to the council. For over 28 years, my husband and I have been actively involved in serving the citizens of Kerrville, in growing a successful business, and have stayed informed concerning local issues. We value this community and intend to be a voice for other hard-working citizens who are invested in this fine city.
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
I would like to continue to focus on the goals outlined in the 2050 Comprehensive Plan. This plan was developed by our citizens and over 200 goals have already been achieved. I would like to continue to meet or exceed the expectation of our community as a whole by continuing to move our city forward to meet the needs of our growing city.
Robin Monroe
Kerrville City Council, Place 4
Online: http://monroeforkerrville.com/
Robin is retired from a career in law enforcement. She is from a family serving in both military and law enforcement, including her two sons. She has a long family history in Kerrville and has lived here since 1980, excluding 15 years in Fredericksburg, Virginia, as part of her law enforcement career.
She now enjoys retirement here in Kerrville, where her children and grandchildren live. Robin has been actively involved in politics since 1984. She is a Christian and values integrity, a strong work ethic and empathy.
What are your qualifications for this office?
My qualifications are my life experiences. Through insight I gained in law enforcement, I understand what people are going through and how hope can inspire a community. I have firsthand experience with how a prosperous, thriving economy has a positive impact on the overall safety, happiness and quality of life in neighborhoods and cities. Having so many years in politics, I understand the importance of accountability for public servants in government, resulting in the protection of the citizens they serve.
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
My passion is to restore a government that makes people feel safe, connected to each other and improves the overall quality of life through an economy that brings a sense of wellbeing to the entire city. My law enforcement background gives me extensive firsthand experience with people in crisis, and because of our excessive spending and debt here in Kerrville, we are a city in crisis.
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
Accountability to the citizens of Kerrville. I believe the core responsibilities of city government are only accomplished through fiscal responsibility and that proper spending of taxpayers’ money creates a thriving economy that fosters a healthy environment to raise our families in and retire in confidently.
David Sprouse
Republican
Kerrville ISD board of trustees, District 6
Online: n/a
I’ve lived in Kerrville 33 years and have practiced medicine with a great group of doctors at Family Practice Associates.
My wife, Jeri, and I have been married 37 years and have two grown children, one of whom teaches elementary school, and four grandchildren.
At Trinity Baptist Church, I serve as an adult Sunday School Bible Study teacher and deacon.
I’m a graduate of Baylor University and The University of Texas Medical School at San Antonio, and am Board Certified in Family Medicine.
I love the youth of our community and have coached hundreds of participants in youth sports, not only when my children were young, but have also coached those both much older and much younger than my children.
During my 33 years in Kerrville, I’ve served on the boards of numerous nonprofit organizations, and I’ve enthusiastically served on the school board for 24 years.
What are your qualifications for this office?
A great education for every student is what our district strives to achieve. My background in the field of education is strong. Both my parents are retired public school teachers, my wife served as a substitute teacher in KISD for 10 years, and our daughter has been an elementary teacher for 10 years. Also, for more than 30 years, I’ve served as a volunteer teacher of medical students.
My experience as a family physician gives me insight into the mental, physical and emotional needs of our children and adolescents.
A large portion of my medical practice is school age children. Approximately 600 of them. I see these children with their parents on a daily basis and ask the parents about their child’s school experiences. This allows me to have a great understanding of how parents feel. By far, the experiences related to me by those parents are positive and complementary.
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
When elected to this position 24 years ago, I made a commitment to the voters, taxpayers and children of our community, and to myself, to work hard and do my best at this job. I know I’ve lived up to that commitment, and I am fully prepared and enthusiastic to continue.
During my years of service on the school board, I’ve spent literally thousands of hours learning how our district works and what we board members can do to help it get better.
School board service is a “team sport.” In 24 years gaining experience and wisdom, I’ve been part of a team. As a part of that team, I’ve worked diligently to play my role in supporting our high-quality teachers, dedicated students and committed parents.
KISD is a great school district. I’m determined to do my part to help our school district continue to excel and shine.
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
During my 24 years of school board service, my focus has always been on high academic achievement for our students in a safe and nurturing environment, while being sure taxpayer money is spent in a fiscally sound way.
Of the 1,029 school districts in Texas, KISD is one of only five to be recognized five consecutive years for the academic preparedness of our high school graduates. That’s the top 1%!
KISD outperforms our state and region on state-required standardized testing and on ACT and SAT tests.
In the area of school finance, compared to all school district tax rates in Texas, KISD tax rate is lower than 75%. And the maintenance/operations portion of the tax rate is lower than 93% of Texas school districts.
I see these types of items as achievements, but also as goals to continue to strive for. And that’s what I’ll do.
Zach Sumrall
KISD board of trustees, District 6
No additional candidate information was provided as of press time Friday.
Samantha Munoz
Republican
KISD board of trustees, District 7
I am pleased to announce my candidacy for the KISD board of trustees. I have resided in the school district for 24 years. I was born and raised in Kerr County, graduating from Ingram Tom Moore High School and obtained a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Schreiner University. I am married to James Munoz, and we have four children, three of whom currently enjoy the educational benefits of KISD as well as extra-curricular activities. Not only are we truly blessed to live in this school district, I have had the wonderful opportunity to volunteer as a board member in organizations such as the Kerr County YMCA, Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, Hill Country Charity Ball and the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country. I am currently employed as the director of accounting and finance for HCTC as well as a local business owner, currently employing high school students.
My purpose in seeking to serve on the KISD board of trustees is simple: I want to continue to enhance educational opportunities that empower and inspire all students to achieve their full potential and partake in strategic budgeting procedures that address current and future needs.
If elected, it will be a great privilege to serve the families of KISD along with fellow trustees to continue building excellence as a school district in the Hill Country. Your consideration is greatly
appreciated.
What are your qualifications for this office?
As the director of accounting and finance for 11 years at HCTC and a certified public accountant, I can contribute to the adoption process and oversee the district’s budget in collaboration with fellow trustees. I am also a local business owner and parent of KISD students.
As a community member, I have served on numerous area boards. I also currently work under the oversight of a board. These experiences all contribute to remaining level-headed in all situations, listening critically, being proactive, assertive and a team player.
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
I bring the characteristics of being open-minded and receptive to change. I pride myself on my willingness to think outside the box and be open to compromise when it benefits those I serve.
As a new candidate, I offer a fresh perspective, which is critically important in a board with extensive tenure.
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
When elected, I hope to assist my fellow trustees in balancing regulations, funding and student and teacher needs. I will not only listen, but will exert my due diligence in advocating for the diverse needs of students, families, teachers and KISD as a whole.
I would advocate for smaller teacher-student ratios and promote competitive pay for classroom teachers. I would also like to encourage the inclusion of alternative education plans that focus on trade and related certifications for employment upon graduation from high school.
Lastly, I firmly believe a school board should be comprised of members of diverse backgrounds, experiences, skills, knowledge, gender and ethnicities to effectively make a difference in how schools operate.
Michael Tackett
KISD board of trustees, District 7
(incumbent)
Online: n/a
My wife, Karin, and I will soon celebrate 31 years of wedded bliss. I work hard to serve the best interest of my children and their peers. I currently lead, follow and support my two Tivy athletes in their high school endeavors and look forward to what God has for them at the next level.
Professionally, the last 15 years have found me in executive leadership roles with side-by-side relationships to the talented and skilled folks making things happen.
Civically, I was a three-term elected trustee for Gilmer ISD, where Kaitlyn graduated in 2011, and am seeking my second term of service to Kerrville ISD where Kamden and Kenley will be graduating in 2022 and ‘23, respectively. It is an honor and privilege to support our teachers and staff in developing our youth for the next level, whatever level that may be — a trade/career, college, military or life itself.
What are your qualifications for this office?
Serving as a school trustee requires patience, foresight and finesse. Public schools are not as fluid as a private business and take time to implement changes. Being former Navy, I liken it to turning an aircraft carrier in rough seas where change must be slow, steady, intentional and with extreme caution, because every move impacts 5,000 sailors, or students, in this case. I understand that concept and recognize certain changes need to be made while being cognizant of the disruption of rash decisions.
I have the benefit of over 10 years of board experience and annual TASB courses. Those numerous hours of training have taught me to realize I am not, nor should I be, an expert, but I have enough information to ask the right questions or connections with other school district board members to seek advice.
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
I listen. I welcome the opportunity to visit with parents and guardians about a particular teacher, administrator, campus, extracurricular activity, central office and/or state mandate. At the same time, I have many personal relationships with those teachers and administrators, allowing me to see the microscopic details while navigating a 30,000-foot view. In the end, I’ve been pretty successful relying on wisdom to discern the appropriate advice to provide both sides of the discussion.
Although I choose not to disclose my political affiliation, I will say I represent the values of our community’s majority. Student centered, fiscally conservative, family oriented and future focused are a few of my primary priorities. I am always willing to take the helm and lead when I need to, but I am not afraid to seek validation and support before acting or reacting.
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
In a recent training, I quickly identified my moral imperative for serving on the school board as the ability to provide an environment for students to achieve the next level of their life. Having been someone who served in the military, ran my own company as a tradesman, went to college as an adult student and has had a blessed career path, I believe in every aspect of the KISD College, Career and Military Readiness initiative. I want to expand on the readiness aspect by supporting a stronger focus on life paths in lieu of the plethora of endorsement options required by the Texas Education Agency. I am living proof that students need to be well rounded and prepared for anything life throws at them.
Finally, I hope to encourage an environment of positive reinforcement like I have witnessed from our Tivy softball coaches this year. Always coaching.
INGRAM
City Council
Claud Jordan
Mayor of Ingram
No candidate information was provided as of press time Friday.
Kathy Rider
Republican
Mayor of Ingram
(incumbent)
Online: n/a
My family moved to Ingram in 1986 from Mason County. I as well as my daughter both graduated from Ingram Tom Moore High School. I worked in law enforcement until 2013. My husband and daughter both still work in law enforcement in Kerr and Kendall counties.
What are your qualifications for this office?
I am familiar with local government, having worked in local government for many years. I have also worked for the city of Ingram previously, as has my husband and father. I have ties to the city of Ingram going back to the 1980s and understand not only the current needs but future needs of Ingram.
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
We have had a lot of positive reaction to trying to clean up Ingram’s physical appearance, but this is more complicated than that; it goes deeper than cleaning up junk and trash. It’s time for Ingram to get serious about community growth and improvement and set aside the childish bickering that is crippling this community and has been for years. When we get serious, we will start to be taken seriously. I am the only candidate that is looking for change and to move forward.
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
I have several projects, including a large scale road and drainage project, using grant funds in conjunction with tax dollars, a housing project to improve living conditions of qualified citizens at no cost to them using grant funding, replacing the outdated park playground equipment and, last but not least, improving Ingram’s reputation throughout the county.
Bill Warren
Mayor of Ingram
No candidate information was provided as of press time Friday.
David Britton
Ingram City Council
No candidate information was provided as of press time Friday.
John Cantwell
Ingram City Council
No candidate information was provided as of press time Friday.
Tommy Eure
Ingram City Council
No candidate information was provided as of press time Friday.
Rocky Hawkins
Ingram City Council
(incumbent)
No candidate information was provided as of press time Friday.
Ingram Independent School District Board of Trustees
Chandler McClintock
Ingram ISD board of trustees
No candidate information was provided as of press time Friday.
Joy Molina
Republican
Ingram ISD board of trustees
Mother of four and Texas native who has been involved in education policy for over decade. Former board member of Restore Oklahoma Parent Empowerment who helped get common core out of law in Oklahoma.
What are your qualifications for this office?
Ten years education policy. Former board member of Restore Oklahoma Parent Empowerment. Founder of Bartians for Academic Freedom.
What makes you the best candidate for this office?
Experience and a knowledge of the threats plaguing our nation’s schools.
If elected, what do you hope to achieve?
Ensure that we spend responsibly, that parents are heard, that Critical Race Theory is removed from the college courses offered, and keep Social Emotional Learning off our campuses.
Adam Nichols
Ingram ISD board of trustees
(incumbent)
No candidate information was provided as of press time Friday.
