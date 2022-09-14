On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Kerr County Democratic Party, the Hill Country Young Democrats and the Democratic Service Committee will host a conference to inform and motivate citizens into political and community action during the month of October.
The Human Rights Conference will be 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the UGRA Auditorium, 125 Lehmann Drive, Kerrville. There is no cost to attend the event, but there is a $10 charge for lunch.
Attending the event will be Democratic Party candidates Claudia Zapata, TX21, and Kathy Jones-Hospod, Texas State 24.
There will be presentations for political action items and community action items, including:
• Opportunities to work for the Beto for Governor, Zapata for TX21 and Kathy Jones-Hospod State 24 campaigns.
• Organizing a rally and march for choice in downtown Kerrville.
• Organizing a sexual assault awareness campaign in five Hill Country counties through the Hill Country Crisis Council.
• Collecting items for Move Out Kits for the local family emergency shelter.
“The recent attacks on women’s right to choose, the potential for outlawing same sex marriage and the unthinkable possibility of the ban on contraceptives for unmarried citizens requires all freedom-loving people to take action,” a spokesperson for the Kerr County Democratic Party said in a press release. “Join us in celebrating and building on the idea that Texas and Kerr County must embrace the personal freedom guaranteed in the Constitution — the right to privacy.”
To register for this event, go to www.kerrcountydemocrats.org and look for the Human Rights Project logo. Information about the agenda and each presentation can be found on the website, along with a link to purchase and select a lunch.
