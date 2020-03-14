Kerr County Sheriff candidate Larry Leitha has picked up two major endorsements — the two district attorneys who represent the region.
Lucy Wilke, who represents the 216th District, and Scott Monroe, who represents the 198th, are backing Leitha in his race to succeed retiring Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer. Leitha, a retired Department of Public Safety investigator, is facing Kerr County Sheriff Sgt. Elias Garcia in a May 26 runoff for the Republican nomination for the Nov. 3 general election.
The winner of that race is expected to face Libertarian candidate Warren Funk.
Wilke has gone as far as to use her support of Leitha as her Facebook profile photo and added this is the first time she’s directly endorsed a candidate.
“I’ve worked closely with Larry,” Wilke said. “He’s proved to me over and over again that he’s capable and competent. He’s got a great work ethic.”
It’s the third significant endorsement Leitha has earned in the last week. Earlier in the week, former candidate and current Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Carol Twiss, who finished third in the Republican primary, said she would support him via a social media post.
The race between Garcia and Leitha was a razor-thin one during the primary race with Garcia winning the night with a mere 45 votes. Both candidates, however, are now fighting to consolidate the remaining votes from the night, especially from Twiss and Mitch Lambdin, who finished fourth. Lambdin has not publicly stated who he will support — if anyone — in the race for sheriff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.