Candidates and propositions on the ballot this Primary Election season include:

Democratic Party candidates

U.S. House District 21: Cherif Gacis, Scott William Sturm, Claudia Andreana Zapata, Ricardo Villarreal, David Anderson Jr. and Coy Gee Branscum II

Governor: Joy Diaz, Michael Cooper, Beto O’Rourke, Rich Wakeland and Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Lieutenant governor: Mike Collier, Michelle Beckley and Carla Brailey

Attorney general: Rochelle Mercedes Garza, S. “TBone” Raynor, Mike Fields, Joe Jaworski and Lee Merritt

Comptroller of public accounts: Tim Mahoney, Angel Luis Vega and Janet T. Dudding

Commissioner of the general land office: Jinny Suh, Michael Lange, Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez

Commissioner of agriculture: Susan Hays and Ed Ireson

Railroad commissioner: Luke Warford

Texas Supreme Court, place 3: Erin A. Nowell

Texas Supreme Court, place 5: Amanda Reichek

Texas Supreme Court, place 9: Julia Maldonado

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 5: Dana Huffman

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 6: Robert Johnson

Texas Senate District 24: Jeremy Kohlwes and Kathy Jones-Hospod

Texas House District 53: Joe P. Herrera

Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 6: Irene Rios

Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 7: Rebecca “Beckie” Palomo 

County chairperson: Barbara Veldhuizen

Republican Party candidates

U.S. House District 21: Robert Lowry, Michael Alexander French, Chip Roy and Dana Zavorka

Governor: Rick Perry, Allen B. West, Paul Belew, Don Huffines, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Greg Abbott and Chad Prather

Lieutenant governor: Daniel Miller, Dan Patrick, Aaron Sorrells, Todd M. Bullis, Zach Vance and Trayce Bradford

Attorney general: Eva Guzman, Ken Paxton, Louie Gohmert and George P. Bush

Comptroller of public accounts: Glenn Hegar and Mark V. Goloby

Commissioner of the general land office: Ben Armenta, Weston Martinez, Don W. Minton, Dawn Buckingham, Victor Avila, Jon Spiers, Tim Westley and Rufus Lopez

Commissioner of agriculture: Sid Miller, Carey A. Counsil and James White

Railroad commissioner: Marvin “Sarge” Summers, Tom Slocum Jr., Dawayne Tipton, Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner

Texas Supreme Court, place 3: Debra Lehmann 

Texas Supreme Court, place 5: Rebeca Huddle

Texas Supreme Court, place 9: David J. Schenck and Evan Young

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 2: Mary Lou Keel

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 5: Scott Walker and Clint Morgan

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 6: Jesse F. McClure III

Texas State Board of Education District 10: Tom Maynard

Texas Senate District 24: Lamar Lewis, Pete Flores and Raul Reyes

Texas House District 53: Andrew S. Murr and Wesley “Wes” Virdell

Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 6: Todd McCray

Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 7: Lori Valenzuela 

198th District Judge: M. Patrick “Pat” Maguire

County judge: Robert Kelly

County court-at-law judge: Susan Harris

District clerk: Francisco Frank Galvan and Dawn Lantz

County clerk: Jaclyn Dowdy

County treasurer: Tracy Soldan

County surveyor: Lee Voelkel

Kerr County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 (only Pct. 2 residents): Sonya Hooten, Jack Pratt, John Sheffield, Rich Paces and Stan Kubenka

Kerr County Commissioners Court, Precinct 4: (only Pct. 4 residents): Don Harris

County chairperson: Paul J. Zohlen

Precinct 1 justice of the peace (only Pct. 1 residents): Mitzi French

Precinct 2 justice of the peace (only Pct. 2 residents): J.R. Hoyne

Precinct 3 justice of the peace (only Pct. 3 residents): Kathy Mitchell

Precinct 4 justice of the peace (only Pct. 4 residents): William Ragsdale

Precinct 3 constable (only Pct. 3 residents) Paul A. Gonzales 

Republican ballot propositions

Proposition 1: In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.

Proposition 2: Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.

Proposition 3: Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.

Proposition 4: Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.

Proposition 5: Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.

Proposition 6: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.

Proposition 7: Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.

Proposition 8: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.

Proposition 9: Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.

Proposition 10: Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.

Democratic Party sample ballots

Sample ballots for Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118 and 119 can be found at https://bit.ly/3HZNBWJ. Sample ballots for Precincts 202, 211, 215 and 220 can be found athttps://bit.ly/3oZW0lp. Sample ballots for Precincts 303, 308, 312 and 314 can be found at https://bit.ly/3I20Eqv. Sample ballots for Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416 and 417 can be found at https://bit.ly/3rYrOJu

Republican sample ballots

Sample ballots for Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118 and 119 can be found at https://bit.ly/3s09YpvSample ballots for Precincts 202, 211, 215 and 220 can be found at https://bit.ly/3rZMBwkSample ballots for Precincts 303, 308, 312 and 314 can be found at https://bit.ly/3gSsvgXSample ballots for Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416 and 417 can be found at https://bit.ly/3rYPBc6

For information on candidates, visit https://dailytimes.com/election/ and check out video interviews at https://bit.ly/34teDY8.

Voting places and times

Early voting 

WHEN: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22-24, and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 25

WHERE: Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27, or the Ingram Independent School District administration building board room, 510 College St., Ingram. 

March 1, Primary Election Day

WHEN: 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday, March 1

WHERE: This varies by voter precinct. To find out what precinct you live in, look at your voter registration card. Alternatively, you can both find out your precinct and check your registration status by inputting your name, county of residence, date of birth or other information at https://www.votetexas.gov/voting/where.html. To find the polling places for various precincts, visit https://bit.ly/3sHoYHS

March 1 Election Day polling places

Precinct 101: Southern Oaks Baptist Church, 122 Valley View, Kerrville

Precinct 107: Thunder Hills Biker Church, 111 Camino Real, Kerrville

Precinct 109: Northwest Hills Community Center, 200 Northwest Hills Drive, Kerrville

Precinct 113: St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 135 Methodist Encampment, Kerrville

Precinct 118: River Hills Malls, 200 Sidney Baker South, Kerrville

Precinct 119: Inn of the Hills Resort and Conference Center Grand Ballroom lobby, 1001 Junction Highway, Kerrville

Precinct 202: American Legion Hall, 300 FM 480, Center Point

Precinct 211: Union Church, Memorial Boulevard and Travis Street, Kerrville

Precinct 215: Hosanna Lutheran Church, 134 Camp Meeting Road, Kerrville

Precinct 220: Faith Christian Church, 1205 Sidney Baker South, Kerrville

Precinct 303: Calvary Temple Church, 3000 Loop 534, Kerrville

Precinct 308: Solid Rock Church, 6650 Texas 27, Comfort

Precinct 312: Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St., Kerrville

Precinct 314: Cailloux City Center, 910 Main St., Kerrville

Precinct 404: Sunset Baptist Church, 5176 Junction Highway, Mountain Home

Precinct 405: Hunt School, 115 Hunt School Lane SW, Hunt

Precinct 406: Kerr County Courthouse Annex-Ingram, 3350 Junction Highway, Ingram

Precinct 410: Divide Chapel, 121 Divide School Road, Mountain Home

Precinct 416: Kerrville KOA Community Center, 2400 Goat Creek Road, Kerrville

Precinct 417: Western Hill Baptist Church, 2010 Goat Creek Road, Kerrville

