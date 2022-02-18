Candidates and propositions on the ballot this Primary Election season include:
Democratic Party candidates
U.S. House District 21: Cherif Gacis, Scott William Sturm, Claudia Andreana Zapata, Ricardo Villarreal, David Anderson Jr. and Coy Gee Branscum II
Governor: Joy Diaz, Michael Cooper, Beto O’Rourke, Rich Wakeland and Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
Lieutenant governor: Mike Collier, Michelle Beckley and Carla Brailey
Attorney general: Rochelle Mercedes Garza, S. “TBone” Raynor, Mike Fields, Joe Jaworski and Lee Merritt
Comptroller of public accounts: Tim Mahoney, Angel Luis Vega and Janet T. Dudding
Commissioner of the general land office: Jinny Suh, Michael Lange, Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez
Commissioner of agriculture: Susan Hays and Ed Ireson
Railroad commissioner: Luke Warford
Texas Supreme Court, place 3: Erin A. Nowell
Texas Supreme Court, place 5: Amanda Reichek
Texas Supreme Court, place 9: Julia Maldonado
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 5: Dana Huffman
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 6: Robert Johnson
Texas Senate District 24: Jeremy Kohlwes and Kathy Jones-Hospod
Texas House District 53: Joe P. Herrera
Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 6: Irene Rios
Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 7: Rebecca “Beckie” Palomo
County chairperson: Barbara Veldhuizen
Republican Party candidates
U.S. House District 21: Robert Lowry, Michael Alexander French, Chip Roy and Dana Zavorka
Governor: Rick Perry, Allen B. West, Paul Belew, Don Huffines, Danny Harrison, Kandy Kaye Horn, Greg Abbott and Chad Prather
Lieutenant governor: Daniel Miller, Dan Patrick, Aaron Sorrells, Todd M. Bullis, Zach Vance and Trayce Bradford
Attorney general: Eva Guzman, Ken Paxton, Louie Gohmert and George P. Bush
Comptroller of public accounts: Glenn Hegar and Mark V. Goloby
Commissioner of the general land office: Ben Armenta, Weston Martinez, Don W. Minton, Dawn Buckingham, Victor Avila, Jon Spiers, Tim Westley and Rufus Lopez
Commissioner of agriculture: Sid Miller, Carey A. Counsil and James White
Railroad commissioner: Marvin “Sarge” Summers, Tom Slocum Jr., Dawayne Tipton, Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner
Texas Supreme Court, place 3: Debra Lehmann
Texas Supreme Court, place 5: Rebeca Huddle
Texas Supreme Court, place 9: David J. Schenck and Evan Young
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 2: Mary Lou Keel
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 5: Scott Walker and Clint Morgan
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 6: Jesse F. McClure III
Texas State Board of Education District 10: Tom Maynard
Texas Senate District 24: Lamar Lewis, Pete Flores and Raul Reyes
Texas House District 53: Andrew S. Murr and Wesley “Wes” Virdell
Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 6: Todd McCray
Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 7: Lori Valenzuela
198th District Judge: M. Patrick “Pat” Maguire
County judge: Robert Kelly
County court-at-law judge: Susan Harris
District clerk: Francisco Frank Galvan and Dawn Lantz
County clerk: Jaclyn Dowdy
County treasurer: Tracy Soldan
County surveyor: Lee Voelkel
Kerr County Commissioners Court, Precinct 2 (only Pct. 2 residents): Sonya Hooten, Jack Pratt, John Sheffield, Rich Paces and Stan Kubenka
Kerr County Commissioners Court, Precinct 4: (only Pct. 4 residents): Don Harris
County chairperson: Paul J. Zohlen
Precinct 1 justice of the peace (only Pct. 1 residents): Mitzi French
Precinct 2 justice of the peace (only Pct. 2 residents): J.R. Hoyne
Precinct 3 justice of the peace (only Pct. 3 residents): Kathy Mitchell
Precinct 4 justice of the peace (only Pct. 4 residents): William Ragsdale
Precinct 3 constable (only Pct. 3 residents) Paul A. Gonzales
Republican ballot propositions
Proposition 1: In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Proposition 2: Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
Proposition 3: Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Proposition 4: Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Proposition 5: Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Proposition 6: The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Proposition 7: Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Proposition 8: Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Proposition 9: Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Proposition 10: Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
Democratic Party sample ballots
Sample ballots for Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118 and 119 can be found at https://bit.ly/3HZNBWJ. Sample ballots for Precincts 202, 211, 215 and 220 can be found athttps://bit.ly/3oZW0lp. Sample ballots for Precincts 303, 308, 312 and 314 can be found at https://bit.ly/3I20Eqv. Sample ballots for Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416 and 417 can be found at https://bit.ly/3rYrOJu.
Republican sample ballots
Sample ballots for Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118 and 119 can be found at https://bit.ly/3s09Ypv. Sample ballots for Precincts 202, 211, 215 and 220 can be found at https://bit.ly/3rZMBwk. Sample ballots for Precincts 303, 308, 312 and 314 can be found at https://bit.ly/3gSsvgX. Sample ballots for Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416 and 417 can be found at https://bit.ly/3rYPBc6.
