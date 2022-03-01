Precinct 2 commissioner candidates Rich Paces and Sonya Hooten appear to be headed for a runoff election. 

The uncanvassed vote totals in the Republican Primary race for precinct 2 county commissioner are:

Sonya Hooten: 802

Rich Paces: 800

Stan Kubenka: 452

Jack Pratt: 314

John Sheffield, who weeks ago announced he was withdrawing from the race and supported Pace, had 98 votes. 

Local totals for all races are available at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections/results/2022-03-01/

Any needed runoff elections are to be held May 24, according to the Texas Secretary of State's website at https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/important-election-dates.shtml.

