Seated from left to right, Center Point residents John Sheffield and one of his daughters, Victoria Sheffield, speak with Texas House District 53 candidate Wesley "Wes" Virdell at Carmine's Italian Kitchen in Kerrville during an election watch party on Tuesday.
From left, Precinct 2 county commissioner candidate Richard Paces speaks with Texas House District 53 candidate Wesley "Wes" Virdell and Brady resident Tim Walker at an election watch party at Carmine's Italian Kitchen in Kerrville on Tuesday.
Titus Smith
Sean Batura
Incumbent State Representative Andrew Murr appears headed for a showdown with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Herrera in the race to represent Texas House District 53.
Murr showed a lead over Wesley "Wes" Virdell in the Republican Primary with most precincts reporting uncanvassed results Tuesday and Wednesday.
Murr had 63.35% of the Republican vote to Virdell’s 36.65%, according to totals from the Texas Secretary of State’s website at https://results.texas-election.com/races. Virdell had 12,275 votes to Murr's 21,218.
“I’d like to take a moment to give a heartfelt thanks to my family, friends, and most of all, the voters for reelecting me as your State Representative for Texas House District 53 in this year’s Republican Primary,” Murr said in a statement released Wednesday morning. “I am humbled and grateful by the outpour of support, and I recognize the enormous amount of faith and trust you have placed in me as your state representative. I am ready to once again roll up my sleeves and get to work to fight for your priorities and the values of the Texas Hill Country, South Texas and West Texas.”
Locally, Murr also was in the lead in the Texas House District 53 Republican Primary race, with 60.30% of the vote, according to the Kerr County elections office. Virdell had 3,570 votes to Murr's 5,422 after all county voter precincts had reported figures.
Texas House District 53 candidate Joe Herrera ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.
Both Republican candidates held election watch parties in Kerrville, with Murr at Arcadia Live and Virdell’s event at Carmine’s Italian Kitchen.
Virdell told his supporters that a defeat still meant he and his supporters “held elected officials accountable.”
“To everybody that’s knocked doors and shared our posts, called a neighbor — anything that has helped us — thank y’all for that,” Virdell said at his watch party. “My opponent spent over $400,000, and we’re sitting at roughly $87,000 spent, so we put on something where we held a guy that spent four times as much accountable.”
