Precinct 2 commissioner candidates Richard Paces and Sonya Hooten appear to be headed for a runoff election, and the man who challenged incumbent district clerk Dawn Lantz has conceded.
The uncanvassed vote totals in the Republican Primary race for precinct 2 county commissioner are:
Sonya Hooten: 802
Rich Paces: 800
Stan Kubenka: 452
Jack Pratt: 314
John Sheffield, who weeks ago announced he was withdrawing from the race and supported Paces, had 98 votes.
There were no precinct 2 commissioner candidates in the Democratic Primary.
“I feel really good,” Hooten said. “The first thing I want to say is, I think we all ran a very good race. It was friendly. There wasn't a whole lot of bickering back and forth, and we all got along. I really appreciate that. I wish everyone well.”
Hooten’s election watch party was at Gravity Check Saloon and Arena, 3979 Bandera Highway. Paces’ watch party was at Carmine’s Italian Kitchen, 1170 Sidney Baker St. S.
“I put a lot of work into this; I knocked on a lot of doors,” Paces said, before all precincts had reported results. “Sonya sure had a lot more signs out.”
Kubenka had a watch party at El Sombrero De Jalisco Mexican Restaurant, 303 Sidney Baker St. South.
“I think that the fact that in the early voting I’m in third place, and the distance between third and second place is so great, I don’t see how today’s voting can change it,” Kubenka said. “I think that what we see right now is what will be the end result. What can I say?”
When asked if he would run again, Kubenka said no.
“It’s the second time, and I was defeated the last time, too,” Kubenka said. “I’m getting too old for this.”
Any needed runoff elections will be held May 24, according to the Texas Secretary of State's website at https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/voter/important-election-dates.shtml.
District clerk race
With all voter precincts reporting uncanvassed totals, incumbent Dawn Lantz led Francisco “Frank” Galvan in the Republican Primary race for district clerk. Lantz had 5,062 votes to Galvan's 2,920, according to figures available at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections/results/2022-03-01.
“I would like to thank all who voted for me,” Galvan said in an email. “I sincerely express my appreciation to my friends and family who supported me during this endeavor. We ran a good race but unfortunately came up short. We now move forward in our blessed lives. God bless our country, God bless our county.”
Local, uncanvassed vote totals for all races are available at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/elections/results/2022-03-01.
Staff writer Roger Mathews and Managing Editor Jillian Smith contributed to this report.
