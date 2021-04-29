Candidates vye for seat on city council in upcoming election

Born in Iowa 74 years ago

Lived in Kerrville since 1999

Married 52 years and mother of three

Former teacher and Tennessee CPS worker

Master’s degree in public administration

Volunteered with schools, nursing homes, Service League of Port Arthur, Kerr Konnect, Solar Under the Sun, Synod of the Sun Presbyterian Foundation

Served two four-year terms on the board of the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District

Served on the board of Habitat for Hummanity

Elected to city council in Griffing Park, Texas, in 1980, city council of Port Arthur in 1988; elected mayor in 1992