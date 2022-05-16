Early voting in various runoff races will continue through Friday, with the last day to vote being May 24.
Voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at two places: the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27, and Ingram ISD Administration Building board room, 510 College St., Ingram.
Voters in the Democratic Primary will be asked to choose among Claudia Andreana Zapata and Ricardo Villarreal, District 21 U.S. representative; Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley, lieutenant governor; Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski, attorney general; Angel Luis Vega and Janet T. Dudding, state comptroller; an d Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez, land commissioner.
Voters in the Republican Primary are asked to choose from among Ken Paxton and George P. Bush, attorney general; Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley, land commissioner; Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner, railroad commissioner; and Pete Flores and Raul Reyes, District 24 state senator.
County Precinct 2 voters are asked to choose between Sonya Hooten and Richard Paces for county commissioner.
Some Republican Primary voters are asked to choose precinct chairs: Precinct 220, Maria Hammerlein and Susan Kay Deininger; Precinct 109, Janet Harrison and Mark Holden; Precinct 405, Craig Frederick Johns and Jack Cremin.
Election Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be held at various places depending on one’s precinct:
Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118, 119: River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker St.
Precincts 202, 211, 215, 220: Union Church, 101 Travis St.
Precincts 303, 308, 312, 314: 910 Main St., Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts
Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416, 417: City West Church, 3139 Junction Highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.