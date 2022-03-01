Seated from left to right, Center Point residents John Sheffield and one of his daughters, Victoria Sheffield, speak with Texas House District 53 candidate Wesley "Wes" Virdell at Carmine's Italian Kitchen in Kerrville during an election watch party on Tuesday.
From left, Precinct 2 county commissioner candidate Richard Paces speaks with Texas House District 53 candidate Wesley "Wes" Virdell and Brady resident Tim Walker at an election watch party at Carmine's Italian Kitchen in Kerrville on Tuesday.
Sean Batura
Incumbent State Representative Andrew Murr showed a lead over Wesley "Wes" Virdell in the Republican Primary as most precincts reported uncanvassed results Tuesday.
Murr had 63% of the Republican vote as 98.5% of precincts reported in, according to KSAT.com figures. Virdell had 12,275 votes to Murr's 21,218, according to figures.
Locally, Murr also was in the lead in the Texas House District 53 Republican Primary race, with 60.30% of the vote, according to the Kerr County elections office. Virdell had 3,570 votes to Murr's 5,422 after all precincts had reported figures.
Texas House District 53 candidate Joe Herrera ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.
In the race for Texas Senate District 24, Kathy Jones-Hospod led her Democratic rival, Jeremy Kohlwes, with 80% of the Democratic vote as 54.6% of precincts reported figures, according to KSAT figures. Seeking the GOP's blessing for the post, Pete Flores was in the lead when 55.5% of precincts reported figures. Flores had 45% of the Republican Primary vote over competitors Raul Reyes, who had 35% of the vote, and Lamar Lewis, who had 21% of the vote by that point.
In Kerr County, Kathy Jones-Hospod had 932 votes compared to Kohlwes' 269, and Reyes was in the lead over his Republican rivals with 41.84% of the vote, according to county figures. Flores came in second with 36.47% and Lewis had 21.68%.
Uncanvassed, local results in other races can be found here.
