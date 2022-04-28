Kerrville mayoral candidate L. Brent Bates said he’ll appeal a municipal court jury’s finding that he illegally performed electrical work and violated a stop-work order by the city.
Bates was fined $581 on the stop-work-order charge and $1,081 on the electrical license charge on April 18, according to the court orders. A warrant for his arrest could be issued if he doesn’t pay the fines before May 18, according to the court order.
“I am paying the fine and appealing to the County Court of Law,” Bates wrote in a Tuesday email.
The ongoing legal battle — which also is playing out in federal court — stems from a disagreement involving a project at River Guide Village to build a three-story, 21,079 square-foot building at 1001 Water St., known as Building G. The parties to the suit include the following plaintiffs: Post Hole Ventures, LLC, a Texas limited liability company with its principal place of business in Kerrville; and Bates, who is the LLC’s sole member/manager. The defendant is the city of Kerrville.
Bates received a construction permit for the project on or about Sept. 28, 2018, according to court records. He acquired a plumbing permit on Oct. 31, 2018, and electrical permit on March 31, 2020.
The city issued a stop-work order to halt construction of the project on April 22, 2020, “based on the lack of interior plans,” according to a March 4 filing by the city in federal court.
Stuart Cunyus, city spokesman, said the city’s Development Services Department issued two citations to Bates on Nov. 13, 2020, for violating a stop work order and completing electrical work without a permit and improper electrical service feed. He said Bates requested jury trials on the two complaints arising out of the citations.
“The city’s stop-work order remains in place for the River Guide Village building. In order for Mr. Bates to commence and continue his construction activities, the city’s building code requires that he apply for and receive a finish-out permit from the city," Cunyus wrote in a Wednesday email.
"As of today, the city has not issued a finish-out permit for the building. As to the ongoing federal litigation brought against the city by Mr. Bates, the city does not comment on ongoing litigation.”
Cunyus confirmed the city has incurred approximately $19,500 in fees for outside attorneys in the case.
Bates sued the city in federal court in October 2021, asserting the city had violated the U.S. Constitution’s equal-protection and due-process clauses.
“This Stop Work Order was followed by a series of illegal, coercive and unethical actions and omissions by Kerrville, through various of its officials and personnel, to deny Plaintiffs’ rights to appeal, including the ability to appeal, and to redress their grievances, all purposed to prevent the completion of the Building for occupancy,” reads Bates’ second amended complaint in federal court.
The complaint accuses the city of mischaracterizing the original permit as a shell-only permit and “taking official actions based on that “mischaracterization,” according to the complaint.
“On more than one occasion, Kerrville illegally altered the application for the Original Permit,” reads the complaint.
His other allegations can be read in the complaint, available at https://bit.ly/37DSOqn.
The city filed a statement from Stephen Riggs, chief building official for the city, in the federal court case. Also filed were letters purporting to be from Riggs to Bates, which all can be read at https://bit.ly/3xXXiCZ.
“I understand you continue to make allegations that the City issued you a permit to construct the entire building (shell and finish out) in 2018, but this is completely untrue,” reads a Nov. 24, 2021, letter from Riggs to Bates. “You in essence previously agreed that the only permit the City has issued to you was a shell permit in your letter to the City dated September 13, 2019. In that letter, you stated your intention to ‘get the shell of the building dried in so when tenants and floor plans are finalized, and the final interior finish out permit applied for and approved, we will be ready to finish ... the space.’ This statement makes sense considering you never provided the City with any architectural plans for all of the interior space of the building before the City issued the permit you now claim was a permit to construct the entire building.”
Bates told The Kerrville Daily Times he had around 30 or 40 exhibits he intended to introduce in last week's jury trial, such as evidence of an illegal alteration to the original permit application. Even though most or all of the exhibits were obtained through open records requests, the judge began throwing them out during the trial due to the lack of a required stamp on the documents, Bates said. He had represented himself and wasn’t aware of the correct court procedure, he said.
“I’m not mad at Judge (M. Patrick) Maguire,” Bates said Monday. “I just thought you could swear off to what you had in your hand.”
An attorney consulted on this matter said Bates would have had to have certified copies or would have needed to call the custodian of records as a witness to authenticate the records.
Since the jury’s verdict last week, Assistant City Attorney William L. Tatsch filed a motion for judgment nunc pro tunc, which asks the judge to correct a “clerical mistake.”
The judgment incorrectly identified the charge against Bates as “conducting electrical work without a license,” according to Tatsch’s motion, which appears to have been filed Monday.
“Instead, the charge of the court and the verdict form both instructed the jury that Defendant was being charged with conducting electrical work without a permit and/or supplying electrical service to a building through the inside of a neighboring building.”
Bates said the issue of an electrical permit stems from his decision to run an extension cord to some lights at the construction site to prevent accidents. He claims a master electrician told him the action was legal. He said this motion is “part of the never ending gyrations of the City to get a Judgment that they think will save them from their Federal Lawsuit.”
The federal case is pending before Judge Xavier Rodriguez in the Western District of Texas. Bates said Rodriguez ordered the parties to mediation, but he’s not hopeful it will be resolved that way.
“My anticipation is to recoup that cost (the municipal court fines) in federal court along with punitive damages,” Bates said.
