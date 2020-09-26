Delayne Sigerman is unabashed in her support for Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn. During a recent episode of The Kerrville Daily Times’ weekday webcast, KDT Live, Sigerman wore a “Vote for Bill Blackburn” T-shirt.
“I would like to see our mayor get re-elected,” Sigerman said during a subsequent interview.
Before earning a seat on the Kerrville City Council in 2018, Sigerman only knew Blackburn as someone who seemed to know everyone around town, and she didn’t know fellow Councilwoman Judy Eychner at all.
Now, they form the nucleus of a City Council that is facing a challenging re-election campaign, but no matter the outcome of the Nov. 3 election, all have become good friends. When the last-minute challenges emerged for their seats, all three formed a campaign block, and it’s hard not to escape their campaign signs that are grouped together around the city.
“You know, I would say that I was pleasantly surprised,” Sigerman said of the working relationship she’s developed with her colleagues. “I would say that we do work well together. We are not always in agreement.”
For the most part, the current City Council, which also includes Gary Cochrane and Kim Clarkson, has almost always agreed on subjects and have worked together on several big issues that could reshape the city forever — most notably affordable housing and by getting Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing to develop a plant here.
“One of the reasons I said yes to (running for City Council) was because of this man,” Eychner said of Blackburn.
The trio all won seats on the five-member council that year. Sigerman ran unopposed, and Eychner defeated Gary Cooper for an open seat for Place 3.
Blackburn defeated incumbent Mayor Bonnie White in an election that saw one of the largest turnouts in city history, with more than 4,000 ballots cast — 31% of the registered voters in the city limits.
On Nov. 3, Blackburn is facing a challenge by David Barker, an engineer who wants to leverage his experience in large capital projects, for the mayoral position.
Eychner faces a challenge from college student Roman Garcia, while Sigerman faces Brenda Hughes, who has never run for office but is highly engaged in a wide range of civic activities.
This election has already proven to be one of the most challenging in recent city history, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Originally scheduled for May, elections were pushed back, and the municipal election was rescheduled for the Nov. 3 general election, where turnout is expected to be significant.
In year’s past, the elections were contested with 3,200 voters casting ballots in May of 2016 in an election that saw White become mayor. Two years before, less than 2,000 votes were cast in the race for mayor. Incumbent mayors have also been beaten in the last two races, where they’ve run for re-election. In 2012, Jack Pratt, who served two terms, defeated incumbent David Wampler by just 25 votes.
With more than 16,000 registered voters in the city, and a big turnout, it may take more than 5,000 votes to win the mayoral race and a seat on a council. Who that favors is anyone’s guess.
Blackburn’s belief for running for a second term is simple: There’s still work to be done. One of the places he points to is the Doyle community, where city-backed Neighborhood Enhancement Teams have worked to improve that area through clearing of old buildings, improving accessibility for senior residents and adding signs designating the historic neighborhood, which was once segregated.
“They have really come to trust the city,” said Blackburn, who works closely with the Doyle School Community Center through a partnership with Peterson Health.
For the incumbents, they are quick to point out some significant achievements during the last year, including helping manage the city through the COVID-19 crisis, which forced the city into some serious cuts and through an austere budgeting process for the 2021 fiscal year.
If there’s one thing that all will say is that they don’t manage day-to-day operations of the city, that instead is the responsibility of City Manager Mark McDaniel. There is a perception that Blackburn has control of the city’s finances and other powers, but the role is more of a facilitator of the council meetings than someone who gives specific direction to the staff.
“I don’t even have an office at City Hall,” Blackburn said.
When it comes to a key position for their campaigns, all three are uniform in the belief that the city’s biggest challenge remains with affordable housing, especially in the wake of the Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing deal, which is expected to bring more than 400 jobs to the community in the coming years.
“We still need housing,” Eychner said. “That’s still going to be one of our big things.”
Sigerman is also quick to add that the influx of newcomers attracted to the lifestyle and jobs here makes the affordable housing issue paramount.
“Housing is definitely one of the most pressing issues because now we have all of those opportunities for all of those new homeowners who are coming,” Sigerman said. “Now we need to have the homes.”
That need is now because the city continues to see economic growth with new jobs arriving, including an estimated 200 through a major renovation and expansion of the Kerrville State Hospital.
A new metal building manufacturer has opened in west Kerrville, while over in Comfort, a furniture manufacturer is expected to open a plant, which could attract residents to Kerrville.
Blackburn, however, marvels at the work that Eychner and Sigerman have done when it comes to raising money for families in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The pair have raised more than $50,000 for food relief, and Eychner is a regular presence at food relief efforts, including at Light on the Hill.
“What they’ve done in food relief is very significant,” said Blackburn, who adds that Sigerman’s efforts to lead homeless counts has also been important.
These duties have been in addition to their work on the council, and all want to see the city continue on a similar path.
“We just need to stay the course,” Eychner said. “We need to stay the course with our finances, with streets, the water plan. We just need to make sure those are moving on.”
Sigerman points to placing continual oversight on the city’s finances and how it manages projects, including the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones, which were created to re-invest in about a 440 acre area of the city.
“We’ve done a lot, but we need to make sure that the TIRZ does benefit our town and not just the core downtown,” Sigerman. “We really do have to watch our finances. We have the right people in our city staff to do that.”
