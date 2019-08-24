Hill Country Chapter of Texas Democratic Women will resume its regular meetings at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 with a luncheon followed by the business meeting and program. The public is invited to attend the meeting at the Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
The program will feature Joaquin Gonzalez, the Shirley Adelson Siegel Public Interest Fellow working on voting rights at the Texas Civil Rights Project.
Gonzalez is a native of San Antonio and a graduate of Yale Law School, where he served as a Notes Editor on the Yale Law Journal.
“He is committed to fighting systemic problems in our democracy, including laws that suppress the vote or artificially distort political power,” a spokeswoman for the Hill Country Chapter of Texas Democratic Women said in a press release. “From discriminatory voter purges to inhumane immigration policies, our democracy faces trying times. With the 2020 census and legislative redistricting around the corner, this is a critical juncture, which could determine the course of our country for years to come.
“Hear about the work the Texas Civil Rights Project has been doing to protect the right to vote in Texas and fight back against human rights violations at our border, and learn about opportunities to get involved in the struggle,” she continued.
Reservations for the luncheon are due no later than Thursday, August 29. The reservation contact is Linda Stegall, 830-257-2795 or send an email to lindastegall@hotmail.com. The cost of the luncheon is $15.
To attend the program only, contact Stegall so that adequate seating can be provided.
