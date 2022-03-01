Chip Roy image

With 16 of 20 Kerr County voter precincts reporting in, incumbent Congressman Chip Roy appears to be outpacing his opponents in the Republican Primary race among local voters.

The vote breakdown as of 10:25 p.m. was as follows:

Chip Roy: 7,430

Robert Lowry: 461

Dana Zavorka: 251 

Michael French: 240

In the Democratic Primary, candidate Claudia Andreana Zapata leads so far locally, with 407 votes, just ahead of Ricardo Villarreal's 348.

The New York Times put Roy in the lead with 58,200 votes with 83.5% of precincts reporting in. Lowry came in second at 5,523 votes.

The NYT also put Zapata in the lead in the Democratic Primary with 11,733 votes, with Ricardo Villarreal coming in second at 7,447, with 65% of precincts reporting totals.

