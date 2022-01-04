A Cedar Park resident who describes herself as an Army brat, mother, engineer, business woman and leader seeks to represent Kerrville in the Texas Senate
Kathy Jones-Hospod, who works as a software engineering manager, seeks the Democratic Party’s nomination to run for the District 24 seat in the senate.
One of her priorities if elected would be making sure Texans have a reliable power grid with consumer protection, she said in an email.
“I have 40 years of experience as an engineer,” her email reads. “Majority of my experience was making sure our telecom infrastructure was reliable for not only Texans but nationwide, including 911. I know what it takes to build infrastructure. I bring a perspective to the Texas Legislature that combines engineering, business, leadership and I especially bring to the table a woman’s and mother’s perspective.”
She also wants to increase teacher pay, make sure “their retirement is secure,” and fix what she calls a “broken” foster care system in which “children are still being assaulted, harmed and in some cases killed while in the system,” she said in the email.
“It is long overdue for Texas Women to have Equal Rights,” her email reads. “Protective Status should apply to more than the workplace.”
Jones-Hospod has been an engineer for 40 years, more than 20 of which involved work on telephone infrastructure, she said. She's worked for the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Dell, Compaq Computers and more, she said.
Jones-Hospod said she has three grown sons: an engineer in Australia, a project manager in Chicago and a salesman in Round Rock.
Her website should be up and running in the next few days, she said.
She'll go up against Castroville resident Jeremy Kohlwes in the March 1 Democratic Primary.
Republicans seeking their party's nomination March 1 to run for the District 24 seat include Pete Flores, of Austin; Lamar Lewis, of Temple; and Raul Reyes, of Castroville.
