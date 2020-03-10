A former candidate for sheriff in the recent primary election has endorsed one of the two Republicans on the ballot in the runoff election slated for May.
In several internet social media posts, Carol Twiss’s personal Facebook account took some digs at an unnamed candidate and made her support known for Larry Leitha, a retired DPS special agent who is going up against Eli Garcia, a sergeant at the sheriff’s office. Twiss, an investigator at the sheriff’s office, isn’t hiding her apparent distaste at the prospect of working for her colleague.
“The office requires competence and ethics, the only choice at this point is LARRY LEITHA,” states a Sunday post by Twiss’s personal Facebook account. “There is way too much at stake for the citizens and the community.”
In a post on Monday, the account states that the office of sheriff needs “someone who is competent enough to do the job.”
“There is only one candidate qualified to handle all of the necessary reports and functions of the department to limit lawsuits and loss of funding,” the post states. “Vote Leitha!!”
On Monday, Twiss’s account posted a cryptic message and a link to the oath of office elected officials have to make.
“It’s going to be hard for some folks to take this oath of office and not commit perjury,” states the post.
Twiss was not immediately available for comment.
Another member of the criminal justice community who’s come out in support of Leitha is Lucy Wilke, 216th district attorney. She appeared with Leitha in campaign event photos as early as late February, and has since posted about his candidates on social media.
During the first part of the Republican Primary, Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer said repeatedly that he wasn’t endorsing anyone. Hierholzer opted to retire next year, along with his chief deputy, Clay Barton, whom he said he would have supported openly for sheriff.
