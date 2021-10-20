There are now three candidates officially seeking to represent Precinct 2 on the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
Sheriff’s office employee Sonya Hooten filed her campaign finance report in recent days and announced her candidacy. As of this week, her opponents in the March 1, 2022, Republican Primary were Stan Kubenka and Richard Paces.
Hooten, the executive assistant to Sheriff Larry Leitha, is a fifth-generation resident of Kerr County who was a long-time secretary at Center Point Independent School District before retiring in 2019.
“I enrolled students and students’ students, and I was starting to enroll their grandkids when I retired from there,” Hooten told The Kerrville Daily Times on Oct. 19.
She worked for then-Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer as an administrative assistant and stayed on at the agency after Leitha took office in January.
Hooten has been married to her husband for more than 30 years and is the mother of a 27-year-old son.
Hooten said she lives in Guadalupe Heights, which is in Kerrville and Precinct 2. Issues facing the precinct include water availability and responsible development, she said.
She expressed skepticism about Center Point Village, a proposed neighborhood in Precinct 2. The estimated cost of each home, $300,000, and the orientation of the proposed RV spots at the front of the development, doesn’t appear to make sense for working families in the area, she said. She expressed concern that although an RV park might start out looking nice, it could become of less of a benefit in just a few years.
Center Point Village calls for 166 single-family condos, 127 RV spaces and 66.63 acres of common-area greenspace off Texas 27 between Coldwell Lane and Willow Bend Drive.
“I know that growth is inevitable there — we all have to know that — but I’d just like to see the kind of growth we’d like to see,” Hooten said.
The impetus to run came about a year ago, when she was watching the news and found herself “griping and complaining,” she said. She realized there was more she could be doing to ensure Kerr County is a good place to live, such as “being a good community servant.”
“I love Kerr County; this is my home. The people and the whole area is very dear to my heart, and I just want the best for everyone here,” Hooten said. “I want to be the voice for Precinct 2, I want to listen to the people and hear what they have to say.”
Hooten’s campaign website is at https://bit.ly/2Z5Guu1.
Other candidates
The two other individuals seeking the office of Precinct 2 county commissioner include Richard Paces and Stan Kubenka, both of whom filed paperwork with the county clerk’s office indicating they intend to run for the post in next year’s election.
Paces, who lives in Center Point, graduated from Ohio State University in 1979 after studying chemical and petroleum engineering. He went on to gain 36 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, according to his website.
He has worked for various companies, serving as a director of development and operations, a chief operating officer on three occasions, a vice president and country manager and a petroleum engineer. He’s been involved in projects ranging from $50 million to $2 billion, according to his website.
Paces’ site can be found at https://bit.ly/3ziRFx3.
Kubenka, who lives south of Kerrville, graduated in 1976 from Southwest Texas State University — now Texas State University — with an accounting degree, and he participated in the Stanford University Executive Management Program in 1982. He was a manager for decades of the Kerrville branch of Insco Distributing, which is one of the largest HVAC distributors in the state. A brochure on his candidacy reads that he worked for Insco for 41 years.
Kubenka is a member of the NRA and the Texas Public Policy Foundation. He is a licensed plumber, and he’s served as a Republican precinct chair and a delegate to the state Republican convention.
Kubenka’s site can be found at https://bit.ly/3phmAHH.
More details about these candidates will be released at a later date.
Campaigning for the precinct 2 commissioner post began a little early due to the retirement of Tom Moser, who relinquished the post in August due to the fact he was moving out of the precinct.
County Judge Rob Kelly appointed real estate broker T. Beck Gipson to replace Moser. Kelly previously said he made that decision because Gipson does not intend to run for the post next year, and he didn’t want the county to be involved in giving anyone the advantage of being an incumbent.
More about Gipson can be read at https://bit.ly/3lSA8HA.
