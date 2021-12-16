There are now five candidates officially seeking to represent Precinct 2 on the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
Ole Ingram Grocery co-owner John Sheffield became the latest person to seek the office, having filed paperwork seeking the Republican Party’s nomination before Monday’s filing deadline, he confirmed Wednesday. Sheffield was a write-in candidate for Precinct 4 county commissioner in 2014. An article about his candidacy at that time can be read at https://bit.ly/3yIt05z.
Sheffield wasn’t immediately available to speak about his candidacy, but more information will be released in the coming days.
Other candidates
The other four other individuals seeking the office of Precinct 2 county commissioner include Sonya Hooten, Stan Kubenka, Richard Paces and Jack Pratt.
Paces, who lives in Center Point, graduated from Ohio State University in 1979 after studying chemical and petroleum engineering. He went on to gain 36 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, according to his website.
He has worked for various companies, serving as a director of development and operations, a chief operating officer on three occasions, a vice president and country manager and a petroleum engineer. He’s been involved in projects ranging from $50 million to $2 billion, according to his website.
Paces’ site can be found at https://bit.ly/3ziRFx3.
Kubenka, who lives south of Kerrville, graduated in 1976 from Southwest Texas State University — now Texas State University — with an accounting degree, and he participated in the Stanford University Executive Management Program in 1982. He was a manager for decades of the Kerrville branch of Insco Distributing, which is one of the largest HVAC distributors in the state. A brochure on his candidacy reads that he worked for Insco for 41 years.
Kubenka is a member of the NRA and the Texas Public Policy Foundation. He is a licensed plumber, and he’s served as a Republican precinct chair and a delegate to the state Republican convention.
Kubenka’s site can be found at https://bit.ly/3phmAHH.
Hooten, the executive assistant to Sheriff Larry Leitha, is a fifth-generation resident of Kerr County who was a long-time secretary at Center Point Independent School District before retiring in 2019. She worked for then-Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer as an administrative assistant and stayed on at the agency after Leitha took office in January. Hooten has been married to her husband for more than 30 years and is the mother of a 27-year-old son.
Her website can be found at https://bit.ly/3DYMhAo.
Pratt, a former mayor of Kerrville and a veteran of the U.S. Army, has served on the boards of the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corp. and the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District. His campaign website describes him as a no-nonsense, Christian conservative who favors less government. The site also describes him a strong leader and a patriotic visionary who is supportive of maintaining Second Amendment rights and who is pro-life and transparent in his dealings in public office.
More information about him and his candidacy will be released at a later date.
Pratt’s website can be found at http://pratt4pct2.com/.
No Democrats are seeking the office, confirmed Democratic Party Chairwoman Barbara Veldhuizen on Wednesday.
