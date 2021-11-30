A livestock business owner and former teacher seeks to represent Kerr County residents on the state’s 15-member education board.
Tom Maynard, of Williamson County, filed to run for Texas State Board of Education District 10 in the March 1 Republican Primary election. No other candidate filings appeared on the website as of Tuesday.
Maynard and his wife operate a real estate appraisal firm and a small livestock operation — they keep goats, he told The Kerrville Daily Times on Monday. Before retiring as executive director of the Texas FFA Association in January 2017 after 17 years, Maynard worked for 13 years as an agricultural science teacher. He taught in Bandera and had business dealings in the Kerr County area, he said.
“I know several people in Kerr County,” Maynard said Monday.
Maynard also led small church music programs as a choir director and worship leader for 17 years, he said.
According to his Texas Education Agency profile, Maynard rose above humble circumstances, having grown up at Cal Farley's Boys Ranch northwest of Amarillo and worked his way through Texas Tech University to earn a degree and teacher certification. He was president of the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Alumni Association and a member of the Texas FFA Foundation board of directors.
According to his profile at the TEA, Maynard “believes in accountability, transparency, local control and in a parent’s right to direct the education of their child.”
“He believes that our curriculum should be challenging and factual, created with input from stakeholders and designed to prepare our students to succeed in post-secondary education, thrive in a competitive free market economy and function effectively as citizens and community leaders,” reads the profile. “He is committed to protecting the Permanent School Fund and revitalizing the workforce development component of public education.
Permanent School Fund
Maynard said he’s looking forward to serving another term on the SBOE so he can continue working on a project related to the Texas Permanent School Fund.
“We’re in the midst of a big transition related to the nation’s largest education endowment, moving it out of the TEA umbrella under a government corporation,” Maynard said. The project, he said, was mandated by Senate Bill 1232.
“That’s the best piece of legislation you’ve never heard of,” Maynard said.
The bill, which can be read at https://bit.ly/3o6HcBj, allows the state board the option to create the Texas Permanent School Fund Corp. It also allows the board to delegate to the corporation the board's authority to manage and invest the permanent school fund and the charter district bond guarantee reserve fund.
Social studies
A big task of SBOE next year will be to revise social studies standards for public schools statewide, Maynard said. But this doesn’t mean the board revises or creates specific curricula, he stressed. SBOA is part of the state's executive branch, and therefore tasked with implementing the will of the Legislature. This means the SBOE has authority to issue rules based only on certain legislation, and it leaves to school boards, administrators and teachers the task of getting into the nitty gritty of what children are taught, as long as what is taught is consistent with the legislation and rules.
“The State Board of Education may be the most misunderstood deliberative body in the state of Texas,” Maynard said. “Local government is really where the rubber meets the road. The work we do on the state board is important, but we can’t raise your taxes, (the board) doesn’t approve teacher contracts, it doesn’t hire the superintendent, doesn’t approve specifically what your children learn in the classroom.”
Current social studies standards can be found at https://bit.ly/3I36EzX.
Anatomy of the SBOE
In addition to being tasked with broadly determining what students must study in public school, the SBOE establishes graduation requirements, oversees the Texas Permanent School Fund and appoints board members to military reservation and special school districts. The board also reviews new charter school applicants and has the authority to veto any such applicants recommended by the state education commissioner.
Members of the board are volunteers who do not have their own offices or staff. There are a few state employees tasked with working for the whole board, Maynard said.
“When the state board meets, the people who sit around in a circle in that room, we’re not there for a salary or for the insurance benefits or retirement benefits, because we have none of those things,” Maynard said. “They’re there because they believe in public education and the work they’re doing.”
Kerr County used to be in SBOE District 10, but the boundaries changed due to the state redistricting process that took into account data from the 2020 U.S. Census. District 10 includes a region stretching northeastward nearly to Dallas, eastward to about Beeville and as far south as the area of Interstate 10 west of Houston. District 5 formerly included voters in 13 counties but, after redistricting, now includes voters in six counties. The old and new district boundaries for U.S. Congress, Texas Legislature and SBOE can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3rlQhZi. Each SBOE member represents more than 1 million people.
The new boundaries for the U.S. House, Texas Legislature and SBOA were incorporated into bills approved by the Legislature earlier this year and signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Oct. 25, according to the Texas Secretary of State’s website. More information about redistricting can be found at https://redistricting.capitol.texas.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.