10:03 p.m.
Early voting turnout, ending Saturday, Nov. 5: 36.46% of registered voters
Election day turnout: 26 of 26 precincts reporting; 22,580 of 39,066 (57.80%) of registered voters.
The following results represent uncanvassed votes.
STATE ELECTIONS
U.S. House District 21
- Chip Roy (incumbent), Republican: 79.57% (17,700 votes)
- Claudia Andreana Zapata, Democrat: 20.43% (4,544 votes)
Governor
- Greg Abbott (incumbent), Republican: 77.98% (17,511 votes)
- Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, Democrat: 20.65% (4,637 votes)
- Mark Tippetts, Libertarian: 1.11% (249 votes)
- Delilah Barrios, Green: 0.24% (55 votes)
- Jacqueline Abernathy, write-in: 0.01% (3 vote)
- Mark V. Goloby, write-in: 0.01% (1 vote)
Lieutenant Governor
- Dan Patrick (incumbent), Republican: 76.92% (17,255votes)
- Mike Collier, Democrat: 20.67% (4,638 votes)
- Shanna Steele, Libertarian: 2.41% (540 votes)
Attorney General
- Ken Paxton (incumbent), Republican: 76.41% (17,113 votes)
- Rochelle Mercedes Garza, Democrat: 20.86% (4,672 votes)
- Mark Ash, Libertarian: 2.73% (611 votes)
Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Glenn Hegar (incumbent), Republican: 79.17% (17,699 votes)
- Janet T. Dudding, Democrat: 19.10% (4,262 votes)
- V. Echevarria-Garcia, Libertarian: 1.73% (387 votes)
Commissioner of the General Land Office
- Dawn Buckingham, Republican: 79.24% (17,677 votes)
- Jay Kleberg, Democrat: 19.50% (4,351 votes)
- Alfred Molison Jr., Green: 1.21% (270 votes)
- Carie Velyn Menger, write-in: 0.05% (11 votes)
Commissioner of Agriculture
- Sid Miller (incumbent), Republican: 78.85% (17,575 votes)
- Susan Hays, Democrat: 21.15% (4,715 votes)
Railroad Commissioner
- Wayne Christian (incumbent), Republican: 78.23% (17,414 votes)
- Luke Warford, Democrat: 18.80% (4,185 votes)
- Jaime Diez, Libertarian: 1.91% (425 votes)
- Hunter Crow, Green: 1.06% (236 votes)
Texas Supreme Court, place 3
- Debra Lehrmann (incumbent), Republican: 78.61% (17,514 votes)
- Erin A. Nowell, Democrat: 19.36% (4,314 votes)
- Thomas Oxford, Liberatiran: 2.02% (451 votes)
Texas Supreme Court, place 5
- Rebeca Huddle (incumbent), Republican: 79.72% (17,721 votes)
- Amanda Reichek, Democrat: 20.28% (4,508 votes)
Texas Supreme Court, place 9
- Evand Young (incumbent), Republican: 79.24% (17,442 votes)
- Julia Maldonado, Democrat: 20.76% (4,569 votes)
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 5
- Scott Walker (incumbent), Republican: 79.67% (17,693 votes)
- Dana Huffman, Democrat: 20.33% (4,515 votes)
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, place 6
- Jesse McClure III (incumbent), Republican: 80.04% (17,731 votes)
- Robert Johnson, Democrat: 19.96% (4,421 votes)
Texas Senate District 24
- Pete Flores, Republican: 79.41% (17,612 votes)
- Kathy Jones-Hospod, Democrat: 20.59% (4,567 votes)
Texas House District 53
- Andrew Murr (incumbent), Republican: 80.02% (17,783 votes)
- Joe Herrera, Democrat: 19.98% (4,439 votes)
Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 6
- Todd McCray, Republican: 79.60% (17,476 votes)
- Irene Rios (incumbent), Democrat: 20.40% (4,479 votes)
Texas 4th Court of Appeals, place 7
- Lori Valenzuela (incumbent), Republican: 79.75% (17,544 votes)
- Rebecca “Beckie” Palomo, Democrat: 20.25% (4,454 votes)
