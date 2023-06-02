Rain chances remain in forecast through early in the week Cary Burgess Jun 2, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The weather pattern becomes more unsettled as we head through the weekend across the Hill Country.Opportunities for showers and thunderstorms exists across the area, especially on Sunday.ISOLATED STORMS SATURDAYLow clouds give way to partly sunny skies during the day. A few showers and storms are possible during the day, favoring the late afternoon and evening hours. Storms could produce large hail and damaging winds in a few cases.Highs warm into the middle 80s.WARM AND HUMID OVERNIGHTLow clouds develop overnight with warm and humid lows in the middle to upper 60s.Southeast winds average 10 to 15 mph.A few showers and storms are possible due to activity in West Texas.HIGHER STORM CHANCE SUNDAYSunday brings more clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible.Some of the rainfall may become locally heavy with highs in the 80s.A few storms could produce hail and gusty winds.STORM CHANCE CONTINUES MONDAYMonday remains unsettled with showers and storms possible.Highs warm into the 80s.Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Internet × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Receive alerts from The Kerrville Daily Times newsroom anytime there is a breaking news event Hill Country Sports Get a weekly update on the latest Kerr County sports news In Case You Missed It ICYM is a weekly newsletter highlighting thee important, talked about, and most read stories of the last week. Kerrville Deals & Contests Sign up to receive emails about latest deals, contests, and special offers from the Kerrville Daily Times and select partners. Morning Headlines Start your morning with a briefing on the latest Kerr County news News Updates Would like to receive our breaking news alerts? Signup today! Obituary notices Receive daily notices of deaths, obituaries and pending funeral notices Weekly Devotionals Get recommended scripture reading, weekly faith columns, and latest church news. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Today's front page Daily Times Daily Times Hill Country Culture May 2023 Hill Country Culture May 2023 TRENDING NOW William Marion Allen Jr., MD Court denies Belew’s abatement motion Kerrville City Council names interim city manager Two Pirates moving on to collegiate athletics Kerrville Public School Foundation names Teachers of the Year Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Online Poll Who is your vote for May 1-6 Player of the Week? You voted: Stormy Rhodes: Tivy boys baseball Victoria Beckerson: Center Point girls track Taylor Vela: Center Point boys track Morgan Hansen: Comfort girls softball Vote View Results Back
