The show will go on!
The annual Fourth on the River concert and fireworks show will be held this year, but don't expect to be get too close to others at the show.
Arcadia Live, which is organizing the event, is limiting attendance to 3,350 people, and there will be significant coronavirus protections in place for those attending.
All of this was announced Thursday as Kerr County was experiencing a surge of new cases, and Texas was suffering its worst week of infections since the pandemic took hold here in March.
However, Americana music star Robert Earl Keen, who has fronted the show for several years, will be the headliner act for the Saturday night show on July 4. Other groups performing will be Cody Canada & The Departed, Los Texamaniacs and Willow City.
The music will start at 2 p.m. and fireworks are expected to begin at 9:30 p.m.
Here's how Arcadia Live said it will address the coronavirus prevention effort for the event:
- Setting up the park venue in adherence with the Minimum Standard Health Protocols outlined by the Texas State Government’s DSHS.
- Encouraging attendees to practice social distancing by limiting group sizes and posting signage on safe interaction practices.
- Requiring attendees to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entrance into controlled points at the venue.
- Per the Governor’s recommendations, encouraging individuals aged 65 and older to stay at home.
