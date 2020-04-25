Lanza Teague has been without a paycheck for the past month. Though she is working as director of the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center, the center has been closed since mid-March.
Membership renewals and donations are providing some revenue for the facility, but it is only enough to cover bills, not salaries.
So the $1,200 in coronavirus stimulus funds that landed in Teague’s bank account on April 13 is very much needed.
“The stimulus money I am using to pay bills and car payments and groceries,” said Teague, 52. “There’s been no fun expenses out of this money. It’s all for practical use.”
Teague is not alone. A survey of more than 10,000 adults by YouGov, a global public opinion and data company, found 35% of respondents would use $1,200 in stimulus funds to pay bills, 18% would put it in emergency savings, 16% would use it for essential purchases such as food and hygiene products and 8% would make payments for debts.
An online survey by the Kerrville Daily Times found similar results. The majority of the 20 respondents planned to spend stimulus money on bills. In addition, one respondent planned to support local businesses, nonprofits and restaurants and another intended to save it.
“The goal of the stimulus … a good way to think about it would be injecting fuel to an engine, give the economy the boost we know it’s going to need so folks have resources to spend on necessities,” said Jonathan Lewis, a senior policy analyst at the Center for Public Policy Priorities. “In order for the economy to rebound we need money to be flowing through it.”
The challenge right now is that a lot of spending has been curtailed with stores closed and many people dealing with lost jobs or fewer hours.
“You have to think that the real effect of this is to help people with their utility bills, their rent and so forth,” said James K. Galbraith, who is the Lloyd M. Bentsen Jr. Chair in Government/Business Relations in the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. “It’s always helpful if you can help people with their utility bills, their rent and so forth, … but the fact is a lot of people aren’t making their rent even with this help. After all, $1,200 doesn’t get you very far.”
Still, for those who are receiving the funds, it is welcome income, no matter how quickly it might go.
Kerrville resident Daniel Portie and his husband, Chad, plan to use the $2,400, which they have not yet received, to reinvest in their home, something they haven’t had time to do since they moved in three years ago.
Portie, 27, said they have drawn up plans and hired a contractor to renovate their front deck and expand it in the process.
Both men were furloughed from their jobs at the Inn of the Hills, when the hotel and conference center temporarily closed in March because of the pandemic.
Daniel Portie, 27, worked as the food and beverage manager and Chad Portie, 38, worked as the front desk manager. The two expect to return to their positions when the hotel reopens, but the timing on that is not certain.
The couple already have had an eventful year. In January, they adopted their 6-year-old son, Ahmad. In March, they started to foster Ahmad’s two brothers, both of whom they plan to adopt. And they also have a 7-month-old foster son they took in in October.
“Just as everybody was falling into this new routine, what their new normal is, we are now out of work,” Daniel Portie said of the family.
These days, the couple spend much of their time helping Ahmad with school work, while the three younger children attend day care. The state provides funding for the Porties to care for the three foster children.
The couple also have received some financial breaks in the form of deferred payments for their car loans, and in Daniel Portie’s case federal student loans. When furloughed, Chad Portie also had unused vacation time he got paid for.
“We kind of caught (a) leg up on some stuff financially,” Daniel Portie said.
For Kerrville resident Nancy Foster, owner of Foster Tourism Marketing, she and her husband, Raymond, plan to use their $2,400 to support local businesses and nonprofits.
“Well, my husband immediately said I want to spend it all on restaurants,” Foster said. “We’ve been trying to support the local restaurants. My backbone is tourism and so is his.”
The couple also donated to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country for the Kerrville Food Relief program.
Though Foster has seen her work hours cut in half because of the pandemic, as someone who was retired with a spouse who is retired, she said she feels they have it easier than others such as students with loans and people raising families.
It’s in part because of this that she wants to give back to others, to help them weather this time.
Galbraith said instead of checks to individuals, a more efficient method of relief from the government might include providing direct grants rather than loans to companies to keep people employed and covering people’s broadband or utility bills for a certain time period with direct payments to the companies.
These methods would allow undocumented immigrants to benefit, he said. In addition, the IRS sending almost everyone a check meant some people who don’t necessarily need it are getting it.
Galbraith counted himself among these — people who still have jobs and are potentially seeing fewer expenses because they are not leaving home.
“A well targeted, a well thought through program might have been more efficient,” he said.
Still, Lewis at Center for Public Policy Priorities, said this method of providing stimulus checks to people rather than bailouts for companies, something that was done in 2008, ensures “the benefits were spread wider and actually more likely to go into the economy rather than pockets of shareholders who really don’t have a need to increase their spending.”
For her part Teague has been able to use the funds to meet her needs, but she knows they will run out at some point and she’s not sure what will happen then.
Though she has a small savings fund, minimal debt and no mortgage, paying for groceries and utilities adds up. She already got close to having to cancel her health insurance, but her agent found her a better deal.
“I just don’t see how businesses and organizations like ours are going to be able to exist if this shutdown continues,” she said. “And I really hope we’re going to be able to start to open up things soon.”
Teague said she understands the fear surrounding the virus, but she also thinks common sense and adhering to social distancing guidelines can be practiced with businesses and nonprofits open.
“We can’t stay closed indefinitely like this,” she said. “There has to be an end to it.”
